Kyndryl partners up with Oracle and Veritas

Becomes key delivery partner for Oracle, will deliver Veritas’ data management portfolio as a managed service.

Credit: Kyndryl

Kyndryl has added two more vendor partnerships to its portfolio, inking agreements with Oracle for managed cloud solutions and Veritas Technologies for multi-cloud critical data protection and recovery.

Through the Oracle alliance, which expands on Kyndryl's existing relationship with the vendor, the IBM spin-off and mega managed services provider (MSP) is set to become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), promising to offer a “wide range of new services that leverage Oracle technologies”.

It also expects its resiliency and disaster recovery, network and edge computing, data analytics and advanced database consolidation and migration services will improve as a result.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Oracle and will work to help customers modernise applications and workloads to accelerate and succeed on their journey to the cloud,” said Stephen Leonard, global alliances and partnerships leader at Kyndryl.

“The combination of Kyndryl managed services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides a versatile and efficient foundation for companies to confidently move, build and run their mission-critical IT operations in the cloud.”

The MSP has also established a global competency centre and devoted resources to bolster its Oracle Cloud certifications across its managed services team.

Additionally, it plans to support Oracle Cloud@Customer and Oracle Exadata offerings for database consolidation and uptime improvement, as well as create customer solutions based in data modernisation and governance, artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, cyber security and resiliency and bring mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

Meanwhile, the Vertias partnership will see Kyndryl deliver the security vendor’s data management portfolio to enterprise customers as a managed service under the title “Protection and Cyber Resiliency, Powered by Veritas”.

It anticipates expanding its cyber resiliency services and solutions, developing its security assurance, Zero Trust, security operations and response and incident recovery services.

“Veritas and Kyndryl share a commitment to help enterprises manage their growing data estates as they transition to the cloud,” said Kris Lovejoy, global security and resiliency practice leader at Kyndryl.

“Today, Kyndryl is building a partnership with Veritas to help some of the world’s largest organisations completely transform their approach to data protection.

“We plan to leverage the value of Veritas Technologies to help organisations manage their data in the most efficient way to enable digital transformation.”

These are the latest vendor partnerships for Kyndryl this year, with it announcing its intentions to work with Cisco in May for edge networking, private cloud and managed services earlier this month, as well as NetApp in May, Dell in April and AWS and Nokia back in February.