Ex-Boomi Colin Pont joins Cloudera in A/NZ senior alliance role

Based in Sydney, Pont will be responsible for managing Cloudera’s relationships with key partners

Data management platform Cloudera has hired Colin Pont to take on the newly created role of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) senior alliance manager.

Based in Sydney, Pont will be responsible for managing Cloudera’s relationships with key industry partners and influencers.

Pont has amassed more than two decades of experience in the cloud, software-as-a-service and data industries, working at vendors including IBM, SAP, Oracle NetSuite, and most recently Boomi.

Before joining the technology industry, Pont was employed in Adventure Travel, where he participated in more than fifty climbing, hiking, and rafting adventures throughout the Himalayas and globally.

Cloudera Asia Pacific vice president Remus Lim said Pont is joining the company at a critical time in its hybrid data growth journey.

“Colin will focus on strengthening and deepening relationships with our strategic partners as we collaborate to identify even more ways to add value to our shared customers,” Lim said.



Meanwhile, Pont added that he would be looking to help customers and partners achieve value through data and modern architecture.

“While many of Cloudera’s customers are already advanced on their data transformation journeys, my goal, working with our strategic partners, will be to help organisations capitalise on the value in all their data, embrace modern data architectures and achieve significant business value with our hybrid data platform," he said.

In September last year, Cloudera named Robert Yue as its vice president and managing director for A/NZ.





