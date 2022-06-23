Quanton teams with UK-based Enate to drive A/NZ process automation

Tool eases the burden of rapid workplace changes seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garry Green (Quanton) Credit: Supplied

Kiwi digital transformation and business process automation specialist Quanton has inked a deal with UK-headquartered process automation vendor Enate.

Best known for its work in robotic process automation in partnership with UIPath and Blue Prism, Quanton will become the first and only partner bringing Enate's next generation process orchestration platform to the A/NZ region.

“The deal will help businesses resolve a key challenge of rapidly improving their workforce productivity, while future proofing their operations," said Garry Green, managing director and founder of Quanton.

Enate provides end-to-end visibility of operations and orchestrates work, so that the right work goes to the right resources, at the right time, he said. The time was right to launch this innovative workflow product in the region.

“COVID has accelerated the need for tools like Enate to enable businesses to track their operations," Green said. "With a distributed workforce there is a need to be more agile and responsive, whilst focusing on improving the customer journey and experience."

Further, a good team differentiated a business; however, they are hard to come by and even harder to retain, he said. Supporting them to do their best work with the right tools was essential.

“For many companies using automation, the deployments have been very tactical and scaling has been a challenge," Green said.

The Enate platform democratised orchestration and workflow, enabling rapid deployment in weeks rather than months, playing to the demand for greater organisational agility and the ability to pivot quickly.

Organisations using Enate typically saw an increase in operational efficiency of up to 20 per cent, Green said.

James Hall, the CEO of Enate, said the platform provided operational flexibility and control and was enabling the future of work because it had a "people and competency view".

"Enate reaches the parts that other IBPM tools can’t reach because it is rapid and user deployed, with lower implementation costs compared to other tools," Hall said.