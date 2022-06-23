Consegna signs strategic partnership with Stax

Will allow a Consegna to supply a Stax-supported AWS cloud foundation within days to weeks.

John Taylor (Consegna) Credit: Consegna

Consegna has signed a partnership with Australian cloud management platform Stax to accelerate customers’ transformation projects.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier partner now will be able to supply customers with a Stax-supported AWS cloud foundation within days to weeks.

The announcement comes swiftly after the news of Consegna's acquisition by Australia-founded cyber security powerhouse CyberCX.



The partnership will also support Stax’s expansion into the Kiwi market, taking advantage of the arrival new AWS regions in Melbourne and Auckland.

According to Stax, the partnership will also help customers minimise cloud complexity, reducing the time to market for cloud deployments, thereby freeing up engineers and developers to focus on core business projects.

“Our partnership with Stax complements our strategy to help customers in the A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand] region move quickly and securely to AWS,” said Consegna founder and managing director John Taylor.

“Coupled with the launch of the new AWS regions in Melbourne and Auckland and our merger with CyberCX, this partnership with Stax bolsters our scale and breadth of cloud security services we can offer our clients."

Consegna was founded in 2016 and has a strong presence across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in New Zealand.

Leveraging its partnership with AWS, Consegna was one of a number of independent software vendor and partners to join the hyperscaler’s AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange.

It recently won the award for 2022 New Zealand AWS Services Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, Stax has recently bolstered its local headcount, tapping former AWS channel chief Davinia Simon and former AWS managing director of ISV Adam Beavis to lead its partner organisation and overall operation, respectively.