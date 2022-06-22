Cyclone lands software deal with Ministry of Education

Commencing 1 July, the latest deal involves the purchase of Microsoft software and other software products.

Ministry of Education NZ. Credit: Google

Christchurch headquartered Cyclone Computer has been selected as the software licensing partner for the Ministry of Education following a recent Request for Proposal (RFP).

Commencing 1 July, the latest project involves the purchase of Microsoft software and other software products for both the Ministry’s corporate needs and New Zealand schools.

The objective for the department is to achieve greater management control, risk reduction and cost savings across software products.

Led by Cyclone’s national licensing manager Tracey Thomson, Cyclone also acts as a preferred software licensing supplier for all of the polytechnics and most of the universities.

According to Thomson, this new appointment will allow the Cyclone specialist licensing team to better provide portal-based licensing asset management and support for the wide range of applications required across the sector.

According to the RFP brief, the Ministry employs around 5000 people across 40 locations.

Within the school sector there are approximately 2500 schools with over 800,000 students and 90,000 staff.

The Ministry manages several IT programs that support approximately 2,400 state and state-integrated schools.

This includes the centralised software agreements and the TELA+ (Digital Devices for principals and teachers) scheme.

Cyclone has been the sole manager for the TELA+ scheme and has successfully operated that programme for the last four years. It provides procurement, leasing, support and end of life management for more than 54,000 devices currently in that fleet.

In January it was reported that Cyclone led the contracts list at the Ministry of Education in 2021, sealing a renewed $49.8 million device and services deal.

In addition, the reseller scored a $23.5 million finance deal through subsidiary Cyclone Finance.

Extending the decades-long relationship will see Cyclone to continue to supply customised devices to the education sector and a host of associated services.

Cyclone is known to resell HP, Lenovo, Google and Microsoft devices and software among others as well as Aruba wi-fi systems.



