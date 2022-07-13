OSS Group's focus on customer value and growth

A balance between value and desirable outcomes is crucial for OSS Group as customer priorities shift.

Auckland Credit: Photo by Dan Freeman on Unsplash

Growth is at the forefront of many business agenda’s heading into FY23 and that’s no different for consulting and system integrator, OSS Group.

Director Ian Soffe outlined to Reseller News the pragmatic approach to continuing the company’s growth by delivering business advantage to clients through the smart use of technology and amplifying value.

Changing economic conditions point towards shifts in customer spending as well as customer requirements of partners in the months ahead.

“We expect general economic activity to soften as monetary conditions tighten”, Soffe said.

Despite the predicted upcoming deceleration in customer spending, clients will continue to seek out improved technology investments to provide the best value for their business.

For OSS Group, a balance between value and desirable outcomes is crucial as customer priorities shift further towards value. Customers include the likes of Toyota, TVNZ, Tower Insurance, Vodafone and Harmoney.

“We expect that clients will continue to invest in better technology to enable their businesses, deliver efficiencies and reduce risks”, Soffe said. “In softening economic conditions, we expect customers to be ever more conscious of achieving outcomes and ensuring value in what they buy – and that suits us fine”.

Alongside value, a further key consideration for partners is the challenge for customers of navigating the ever-increasing complexity of technology sprawl.

“Industry trends have driven much bigger and more fragmented technology estates, both cloud and on-premise, and higher cycles of change and churn. All of this technology needs designing, securing, testing, supporting and paying for”, Soffe said.

“Championing standardisation and controlling the pace and cost of sprawl and change are critical”.

These considerations also require an understanding of the specific technologies that customers are pursuing, and why. In particular, OSS Group is seeing an uptake in “technologies which enable better application user experiences, security, data quality, agile software development, automation of business processes and systems administration; and continuing cloud adoption”.

In recognition of this variety of customer needs, key business priorities for OSS Group in the short-term aim to harness growing opportunities both locally and internationally.

The focus is on “helping clients to succeed through technology modernisation, and so growing market share, in our established lines of business - plus adding a few more, and progressing addressable international opportunities”, Soffe said.

These established lines of business include teams working on data, software and artificial intelligence - machine learning (AI-ML); DevOps and DevSecOps; automated hybrid cloud; and support and managed services.

“We also have specialist teams focused on strategic consulting, project management, digital marketing, cloud optimisation, and optimised procurement”, Soffe said. “This year we're consolidating our previous relevant work into formal practices focused on cyber security, business applications, and IR4.0”.

With no shortage of market opportunity, OSS Group is focused on increasing value and driving both customer retention and acquisition to position the company for future growth.

“We value all the clients we work with, and we welcome new clients where we can provide relevant solutions and services. Our growing team and its synergies enable us to pass on economies of scale to all our clients. We like to say that with 70 experienced staff on our team, we're big enough to deliver, but small enough to care,” Soffe said.

As reflected in many sectors across New Zealand, a growing business presents the challenge of access to talent. OSS Group boasts 70 staff across New Zealand.

“We have an incredibly capable team and that sets the bar high when we're looking for more people to support continuing growth”, Soffe said.

Despite changing economic conditions, shifting customer priorities, and new post-pandemic challenges, for Soffe, the key to success as a tech provider is “the same as before the pandemic – delivering business advantage to clients through smart use of technology”.