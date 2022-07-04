Why ‘affordable’ security is king for CyberGrape

As inflation and skills shortages hit Kiwi budgets, CyberGrape is striving to ensure that cyber security remains unneglected by customers.

Niel Chapman (CyberGrape) Credit: Niel Chapman

When times are tough, it’s all too easy to cut the budgets with the least visible return on investment. And for many customers, that means cyber security – something that will inevitably come back to haunt them one day.

It is for this reason that New Plymouth-based cyber security provider CyberGrape has made “affordability” a key priority for its customer base.

Speaking to Reseller News, CyberGrape CEO and co-founder, Niel Chapman said the focus had enabled the company to help small-to-medium-sized businesses – of which form a high majority in New Zealand – ramp up their security efforts.

“We have been very deliberate in ensuring our services are readily available [and] take advantage of economies of scale which affords us the benefit of offering our services to SMBs, which we felt were often outpriced of good security”, he said.

This focus on competitive pricing, combined with increased demand for unique products, positions CyberGrape well within the New Zealand market., Chapman added.

According to Chapman, Kiwi businesses are now starting to re-visit pre-COVID-19 plans and, as a result, are spending more on security in the short term.

However, Chapman noted it is important to consider that this is not necessarily a sole reflection of the market, but rather on the state of the economy; “Client spending probably would have been higher had we not been facing high inflation,” he explained. “Businesses will certainly be spending more, but it’s debatable if they will be achieving more.”

Although many customers in New Zealand and beyond are still grappling with challenges such as inflation, skill shortages and supply chain disruption, cyber threats present one of the most pressing challenges for businesses, especially ransomware.

“Most businesses will be spending what they can afford to mitigate the threat of ransomware as it’s a prominent and an ever-increasing threat to their operations,” Chapman said.

Chapman likens security threats to a ‘grey rhino’: a highly probable, high impact, yet neglected threat. As he explains it, a grey rhino threat is akin to both the unspoken ‘elephant in the room’ and the “improbable and unforeseeable black swan”.

“We have been focussing on getting businesses to acknowledge their grey rhinos and we believe that there is new traction in the market,” Chapman added.

The third-party risk

Amid new challenges, customers are changing their requirements for partners. Chapman anticipates that new priorities such as third-party risk management, the process of identifying and mitigating potential security breaches related to outsourcing to third parties, will emerge in the months ahead.

“Before now, third-party risk management has been a check box, either as part of a new commercial agreement or an annual compliance check,” he said. “More businesses, however, as they see threats coming from their service providers and technology partners, will start having more stringent checks in place to ensure their own cyber security,” Chapman said.

Awareness of third-party cyber security grew following the December 2020 Reserve Bank of New Zealand attack on its file-sharing system from US software vendor Accellion. This breach compromised commercially and personally sensitive data and resulted in a costly recovery.

“To put it into perspective, Reserve Bank of NZ spend $1.8 million and 17,500 man-hours recovering from their compromise from Accellion”, Chapman said.

However, third-party cyber risks are still in need of significant expansion for many businesses. “Our challenge is to educate as many organisations and business owners alike, and to get them to understand and see the value of securing your supply chain”, Chapman said. “We want to help businesses protect themselves before they get compromised”.

Businesses in the security sector are not immune to the same challenges as their clients. For CyberGrape however, the last year of business has been positive despite COVID-related challenges. “Fortunately for us, businesses have identified the need to maintain their cyber security posture and as a result, we have been able to ‘survive’ to date”, Chapman said.

While the focus is now on client acquisition, the COVID survival period was used by CyberGrape to develop new security service offerings. Through the initial aim of helping businesses develop and maintain their posture by offering a cyber security assessment service, patterns of gaps arose in these assessments. This necessitated a reactionary expansion of security services to identify and mitigate these.

Alongside client acquisition, the short-term focus for CyberGrape is to take its new offerings to market spanning authentication and end-point protection.

A new human risk management service is also intended to educate businesses and raise cyber security awareness.

On the key attributes of a successful tech provider, Chapman is bullish, saying; “There is a saying, out of three characteristics -- quality, speed and price -- you usually can only pick two. If you want to be a successful tech provider, you need to be able to deliver all three”.