Kinetics Group ramps up SaaS, automation and cyber investments

With cyber security the most pressing issue for customers, Kinetics Group is focused on building new, dynamic offerings

Kinetics Group CEO Andrew Hunt Credit: Supplied

Kinetics Group is seeking to ramp up its investment in more automation tools, cyber protection services and launching its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business in the next few months.



This is according to CEO Andrew Hunt, who shared the IT support and solutions company’s key priorities as they work to align with shifting customer needs.

Digitisation across all aspects of business has driven necessary updates to processes.

Hunt anticipates customer spending will accelerate in the short to medium term, saying “all businesses have become more digital and that means that they need help achieving their expectations of these investments, automating processes across tools and ensuring they are secure.”

Hunt predicts key challenges facing customers in the next six to nine months to centre around the pivotal goal of protecting their business.

Cyber threats, supply chain constraints, human resourcing obstacles, inflation and cost pressure and increasing competition all present challenges for customers. The most pressing issue, however, is cyber security.

Alongside cyber safety and process automation, businesses are also seeking specific technologies to assist with seamless integration of process updates. Such specific technologies vary based on the unique needs of each business, he said.

He also said partners must remain agile in their offerings as customer requirements and priorities shift.

“From doing new things such as digitising various business processes, exploiting data and IoT [internet of things] through to protecting their business from ever increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks”, he said.

He also said. that understanding the fact that businesses have dramatically changed in how they use and what they need from their IT to drive their business outcomes is key for a successful tech provider post-pandemic.

“The role of the technology provider has to be to help their clients create value in their enterprise," he said.

“The shift to the cloud is changing what our clients need from their IT partners. That's the driver behind our two major investments, firstly our consulting business that helps enterprises drive user adoption of their technology to achieve productivity and the second being the SaaS business we've been investing in to help TSPs understand and deliver their clients underlying IT strategies.”

With shifting customer priorities based on new and emerging challenges, Kinetics Group is focusing on nurturing existing relationships and prioritising customer retention over acquisition.

“We've taken the view that, with resource constraints, we're focused on improving our client portfolio but not expanding it”, Hunt said.

Focusing on their current client portfolio means the key business priorities for the Auckland-based company involves building new, dynamic offerings for their clients.

In the next six to nine months, Hunt added Kinetics Group is looking to invest in automation tools, additional cyber protection services for its MSP clients and getting "MVP completed" on our SaaS business and launching it.