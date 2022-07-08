Why cyber security is more than just 'box ticking' for Mindshift

Mindshift wins Start-up Innovation (Customer Value) award Credit: Reseller News

New Zealand cyber risk specialist Mindshift is on a mission to ensure "great cyber security habits" start from the onset with customers before it becomes too late.

The training and awareness company has put taking cyber risks "seriously” at the heart of its ethos since its foundation in 2018.



Off the back of a win in the Start-up Innovation (Customer Value) category at the Reseller News 2021 Innovation Awards, Mindshift's owner Melonie Cole is now prioritising strategic collaboration and partnerships to drive future success.

“In the past three years since we started Mindshift, there is far more of an appetite at the exec level to not just ‘tick the box’ when it comes to cyber security training, but to provide staff with timely, role-specific, tech-specific cyber security guidance," she said.



Changing priorities also points to shifts in the technologies that customers are pursuing in the short to medium term.

“We have seen more businesses putting energies into using Office 365 information handling, email phishing and training staff on secure information storage and sharing using Office 365 apps," Cole explained.

With the shift into the post-pandemic era, Cole anticipates customer spending to accelerate in the near future.

As businesses revisit and revise strategic plans to better align with new ways of working, it is evident that priorities have shifted.

“We have seen how budgets allocated to staff training and awareness have been reallocated to other areas as staff work from home," Cole says.

A strategic partnership with Phriendly Phishing (a CyberCX company) enables Mindshift to enter new markets by offering simulated phishing as well as foundational courses focused on reducing cyber risk.

While pushing into new markets with the online training course offer, they remain committed to nurturing relationships with existing enterprise customers.

“We are always thankful that when people we work with leave one business and move to another, they take us with them. This is indeed the highest of compliments and the best way to grow our business," Cole said.

Alongside developing training programmes, in the next six-to-nine months, Mindshift’s key business priorities involve working closely with enterprise customers to build partnerships. “This means getting close to their technology change programmes, to understand specific needs when it comes to cyber security and the needs of people”, Cole said.

With cyber-crime on the rise and constantly emerging in new forms, opportunities for developing security solutions are consequently endless and must remain dynamic. For businesses looking to implement new solutions, it is critical to ensure staff are continually training and up-skilling in security. The awareness and actions of employees at all levels contribute to great security.

Skills beyond borders

While New Zealand’s security industry has traditionally struggled with skilled talent acquisition and retention, this has increased through the extended closure of the country’s borders. As opportunities for international travel returns for Kiwis, Cole hopes that gaps left by outgoing Kiwis will be filled with international talent looking for their next move.

Despite the challenges presented by skills shortages, Mindshift is positive about the growth of its business.

“Mindshift have just launched a series of short interactive online cyber security modules suitable for small – medium businesses so we’ll be growing our business in this space”, Cole said.

Online foundational courses offer a solution for time-poor security professionals who have great intentions to build cyber security training and awareness programmes but are often unable to commit large chunks of time.

“People will want to do training from wherever they are, at times which suit them. Time is a precious commodity; they will demand bite-sized online training not long compliance-based courses.”

Despite more disparate workforces, Cole believes there is still a future for in-person, interactive training. “I predict a resurgence in face-to-face training where interaction with colleagues will lead to richer discussion and idea sharing," she said.



