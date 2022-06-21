Menu
Soft Solutions inks distribution deal with UPS maker CyberPower

Soft Solutions inks distribution deal with UPS maker CyberPower

New deal follows sale of a 60 per cent ownership stake to Australia's BlueChip IT.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Gass (Soft Solutions)

Jason Gass (Soft Solutions)

Credit: Supplied

Soft Solutions has scored another distribution deal following one with OpenText Security, announced last week.

Minnesota-based CyberPower Systems has selected Soft Solutions to distribute its full range of UPS and power management products in New Zealand. This includes UPS systems, enclosure power distribution units (ePDUs, surge protectors and power management software and accessories.

“In a country affected by natural disasters, quality power protection policies are vital to New Zealand businesses," said Jason Gass, sales manager at Soft Solutions. "CyberPower gives our resellers a great range of solutions to help businesses manage the risk of power loss.” 

Robert Hartvigsen, general manager at CyberPower for A/NZ, said the company's regional business achieved a record year in 2021 and was looking strong for another in 2022. 

"Now is the perfect time to expand our focus into New Zealand with Soft Solutions,” he said 

Soft Solutions already distributes a range of business continuity, managed services, cybersecurity and VoIP solutions and CyberPower's hardware complemented that portfolio, Soft Solutions said.

In December Australia’s Bluechip IT bought 60 per cent of Soft Solutions. The combined A/NZ group now helped vendors to scale their geographic coverage, while minimising operational complexity, Soft Solutions said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags upsOpentextCyberPowersoft solutionsBluechip IT

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards in 2022

Female leaders honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards in 2022

​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand.

Female leaders honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards in 2022
Show Comments
 