Soft Solutions inks distribution deal with UPS maker CyberPower

New deal follows sale of a 60 per cent ownership stake to Australia's BlueChip IT.

Jason Gass (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Soft Solutions has scored another distribution deal following one with OpenText Security, announced last week.

Minnesota-based CyberPower Systems has selected Soft Solutions to distribute its full range of UPS and power management products in New Zealand. This includes UPS systems, enclosure power distribution units (ePDUs, surge protectors and power management software and accessories.

“In a country affected by natural disasters, quality power protection policies are vital to New Zealand businesses," said Jason Gass, sales manager at Soft Solutions. "CyberPower gives our resellers a great range of solutions to help businesses manage the risk of power loss.”

Robert Hartvigsen, general manager at CyberPower for A/NZ, said the company's regional business achieved a record year in 2021 and was looking strong for another in 2022.

"Now is the perfect time to expand our focus into New Zealand with Soft Solutions,” he said

Soft Solutions already distributes a range of business continuity, managed services, cybersecurity and VoIP solutions and CyberPower's hardware complemented that portfolio, Soft Solutions said.

In December Australia’s Bluechip IT bought 60 per cent of Soft Solutions. The combined A/NZ group now helped vendors to scale their geographic coverage, while minimising operational complexity, Soft Solutions said.