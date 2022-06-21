Vicki Batka to lead APJ sales at newly-formed Trellix

Trellix formed earlier this year from a merger between McAfee Enterprise and FireEye.

Vicki Batka (Trellix) Credit: Vicki Batka

Former Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) channel chief Vicki Batka has been appointed to lead sales for the newly formed security powerhouse Trellix across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

In her new role as vice president for APJ sales, Batka will be charged with overseeing the new security entity that formed from a merger between security vendors McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, which rebranded to Trellix in January.

Positioning itself as an extended detection and response (XDR) company, Trellix plans to focus on managed service providers (MSPs) across the APJ region.

Trellix APJ is being led by Craig Nielsen, who spent close to 10 years with McAfee — with roughly four of those also as APAC VP.

Nielsen earlier said that Trellix plans to sell solutions from both McAfee Enterprise and FireEye under the one Trellix banner, according to Nielsen. As both companies have their own channel programs, there is also a need to consolidate them into one Trellix program, he said in January.

Based in Singapore, Batka previously served almost seven years at Cisco, with more than five of these as vice president of partner organisation in APJC. She announced her departure from Cisco in April.

She initially joined the networking giant as managing director of Data Centre and Virtualisation armed with a regional remit for market expansion and growth in November 2015.