N4L taps Spark, Chorus for school Hyperfibre rollout

N4L and Spark will also work with Enable and Tuatahi First Fibre to connect other selected schools.

Larrie Moore (N4L) Credit: Supplied

Network for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to double the connection speed of a selected group of schools and kura.

Hyperfibre, which Chorus launched in 2019, was installed at Wellington College on 31 May, doubling connection speeds to 2Gbit/s and giving staff and students the opportunity to use cutting-edge technologies.

The faster connection provided will improve the ability to learn, teach, work and innovate in the 1700-student high school.

“Hyperfibre has increased the speed and throughput of our school's internet connection allowing our tauira to better interact with the world around them," said Darrell Harvey, Wellington College’s deputy principal.

"Traffic congestion at peak times has been cleared up and it's also given the school new options around future internet traffic usage.”

Larrie Moore, chief executive officer of N4L, said technology was helping to provide more diverse learning opportunities.

“The way our tamariki are learning is changing and with this comes the need for ultra-fast fibre and low latency,” he said.

“We are responsible for the broadband networks of New Zealand’s schools and kura. In conjunction with the Ministry of Education and our partners, we’re delighted to bring Hyperfibre to schools, ensuring that those networks are fit for purpose.”

Grant McBeath, customer director at Spark said as more of the education curriculum was moving online, more schools and kura with hundreds of ākonga could be using tablet devices and other technologies for learning.

"Faster and more reliable internet speeds can help to facilitate a more seamless and engaging learning environment, transforming the way our next generation of schools teach, work and learn,” he said.

Not all schools require more than a 1Gbit/s connection, however, for some larger schools that utilise the internet heavily, having a faster network that was also more capable and secure was a huge benefit.

N4L is focused on getting the right connection, reliability and bandwidth to schools, leveraging new technology and services as they become available.

N4L and Spark will also be working with Hyperfibre providers Enable and Tuatahi First Fibre to connect the other selected schools over the coming months.