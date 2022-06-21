Orion Health reports solid growth, aims for more in 2023

Ian McCrae (Orion Health) Credit: Supplied

Orion Health has announced it achieved 12 per cent year-on-year revenue growth during the year ended 31 March 2022.

The Auckland-based population health software developer grew revenue to $150 million during the year and achieved a profit before short term incentives of $8 million, it said.

Founder and CEO Ian McCrae said Orion’s profitability spoke to the company’s international prowess and commitment to being nimble and innovative.

“More than 80 per cent of our 2022 financial year revenue came from offshore, with significant multi-year wins in Saudi Arabia and Canada," he said. “Based on customer feedback and the pitches we’re being invited to; we are the clear leader in population health IT across the world."

Orion Health, which is now 30 years old, delisted from the New Zealand Stock Exchange in 2019 after getting into trading difficulties, splitting and selling part of its business.

"We have transformed our publicly-listed juggernaut into a business of start-ups, which has fuelled our profitability and delivered value to customers around the world," McCrae said.

“Looking at the financial year ahead we can already plot an upward trajectory and expect to achieve north of $170 million revenue."

Orion Health is now a private company and no financial statements were provided or posted with the New Zealand Companies Office.

After thirty years of leadership and following treatment for a brain tumour, McCrae said he was now delivering the last phase of his five-year rebuild strategy.

“Part of the five-year plan involves me getting Orion Health into a strong position for growth with a strong leadership team across all areas of the business and globe,” he said.

Lucy Porter joined Orion at a governance level and for special projects. As a director she rounded out the governance team alongside McCrae and chairman Michael Falconer.

Craig White and Grant Anthony have joined as Orion Health’s chief data officer and chief information security officer respectively.

While returned to Aotearoa after two decades offshore working in the healthcare industry, focusing on data and its application to complex healthcare problems. For Anthony, however, this was his first role in health. He brought experience from the finance and broader technology sector.

Orion Health was also extending new benefits for all team members.

“Our new era of growth means we can invest further in our people," McCrae said. "Travelling is in our DNA, so as a Kiwi company we want to make it possible for all of our team to travel in whatever way suits their life."

Orion had empowered leaders across the business to increase leave uptake and back this up with other initiatives to make travel possible.

Managers could grant their team additional paid leave through a programme called LeavePlus. With another programme, TravelFlex, all employees can work from anywhere in the world for 30 days. A third programme, Orion Health OE, enabled staff to work indefinitely from any of Orion Health’s offices in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

“As a result of these programmes, the company has mostly avoided the ‘great resignation’ with low staff turnover of 16 per cent and an average tenure of more than five years," McCrae said.