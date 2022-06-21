Nominations open for Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Set for Thursday 27 October, Innovation Awards 2022 will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at Cordis Auckland.

Nominations are now open for the Innovation Awards 2022, housing a modernised category line-up, enhanced submission criteria and standout market awareness as Reseller News raises the bar for industry excellence across Aotearoa.



Set for Thursday 27 October, the Innovation Awards 2022 will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at Cordis Auckland.

In a step away from predictable awards programs, entire local ecosystem expertise will not only be acknowledged and celebrated, but transformative examples of partner best practice amplified further via Reseller News -- the leading business technology publication in New Zealand.

Notable enhancements centre around the increased prioritisation of customer case studies to showcase the innovative capabilities of expert partners, a commitment to expand reach into all regions and a heightened focus on both established and emerging providers.

Mirroring the market, Innovation Awards 2022 will recognise the standout work of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, complemented by bleeding edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, consultancy giants, boutique agencies and application developers -- all collaborating, all contributing.

Likewise, innovation at vendor and distributor levels will also be magnified, recognising leading champions of the channel, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, Innovation Awards 2022 will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, NZ-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are now open and will run until Friday 12 August. Nominations can be submitted by an individual, an employee, employer or business partner with only New Zealand-based individuals and examples eligible. Finalists and winners are selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Innovation Awards categories in 2022:

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

NZ-WIDE INNOVATION

NZ-wide Innovation recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country. This partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is open to partners headquartered outside of Auckland and Wellington.

START-UP INNOVATION

Start-up Innovation recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the New Zealand market. Note: All submissions must be from New Zealand-based start-ups.

VENDOR INNOVATION

Vendor Innovation recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking and Specialist.

DISTRIBUTOR INNOVATION

Distributor Innovation recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity.

PERSONAL INNOVATION

Personal Innovation recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

HALL OF FAME

Hall of Fame recognises long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the New Zealand channel. One individual will be inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame in 2022 and will be determined by the executive panel of industry judges plus previous Hall of Fame inductees.

For more information regarding sponsorship opportunity or event details -- click here.