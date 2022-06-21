Google Cloud poised to join NZ government cloud framework next year

The projected break even date for the cost of running government "common capabilities" services will likely not be met.

The Department of Internal Affairs is negotiating an agreement with Google Cloud that should see it join the government's cloud procurement framework next year.

The department told Parliament's finance and expenditure committee it had ongoing open invitations on the Government Electronic Tenders System (GETS) for a range of ICT services.

"The open invitations are for suppliers to join the all-of-government Marketplace, where they are able to use standard common capability contracts to engage with eligible agencies for supply of their services," DIA said in response to Budget questions.

"The department is currently negotiating a framework agreement with Google Cloud and expects that this will be in place next year."

Such an agreement would sit alongside similar ones already in place with Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SAP, Technology One and Catalyst Cloud. It would allow government agencies to buy services from Google Cloud within all-of-government terms and pricing, under an arrangement managed by the department.

Google New Zealand reported $5.5 million in revenue earned from reselling Google Cloud during the year to the end of December 2020, its most recent accounts filed. That was up from $4.4 million in 2019.

Google New Zealand's total revenue in 2020 was $43.8 million with advertising resale revenue delivering $35.7 million of that. Total revenue in 2019 was $36.2 million.

However, the local company reported over half a billion dollars paid in service fees to related parties during the year.

Last year, Google announced its second A/NZ cloud region and a point of presence to deliver dedicated cloud interconnectivity for New Zealand customers.

The new Melbourne cloud region was Google's second within A/NZ following the Sydney region which was launched in 2017. Known local Google Cloud users include Trade Me and Fletcher Building.

The DIA's committee responses also indicated a projected break-even date for the cost of running its common capabilities services would not be met.

When a memorandum account was established for the function in July 2015, it was forecast to break even from 2020/21. However, updated projections in 2019 indicated the expected break-even would not occur.

"Work is underway to identify options for reducing and/or eliminating the deficit in the short to medium term," the department told the committee. "A cost model has been constructed and is currently being updated to understand funding required to support the ongoing services and roadmap, and the fiscal risk if no action is taken."

A business case was in development to explore options for sustainable funding and to ensure services continued to be available to the public sector.

It also appears the all government common process model (CPM), a cloud-based set of standard business processes available to all government agencies, now sits within Internal Affairs' domain.

The model was developed and operated by Inland Revenue as part of its now completed transformation programme. It was shared with interested agencies to speed and ease their own transformation journeys.

However, Internal Affairs took stewardship of the CPM on 1 July 2021 when Inland Revenue's transformation programme closed.

The department is engaged with twelve foundational agencies on a proposal to jointly fund and support the continued development and resourcing of the CPM unit and the deployment of the model.

Since July 2021, usage had grown from 38 agencies (204 users) to 51 agencies (259 users), an increase of 134 per cent.

"The opportunity for savings is significant if agencies use the model and the master back-office library for their back-office replacement investment," the department told the committee,

The government chief digital officer had identified more than $827 million in indicative savings over five years based on 2021 investment intentions for back-office transformation.