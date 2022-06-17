Datacom's Datascape selected for regional council software rebuild

Seventy councils now use Datacom's Datascape, up from 15 when the company acquired its base software in 2014.

Peter Nelson (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom's cloud-based smart council package, Datascape, will deliver the foundation for a rebuild of the IRIS regional council software platform.

As reported in 2020, five vendors were selected to participate in an request for proposal process to deliver the next generation of the Integrated Regional Information System (IRIS).

The IRIS NextGen tender was completed in June 2021, with four vendors providing proposals.

The scope of IRIS NextGen was specific to regional council functions, including community engagement, environmental stewardship and regulatory aspects, said Mark Donnelly, general manager of Regional Software Holdings (RSHL), the vehicle for IRIS development.

RSHL is owned by six regional council users of IRIS, with one other council also using the software but without a shareholding.

Much of that is likely to change with the NextGen project because all 11 regional councils worked with RSHL to evaluate the proposals.

"Datascape will support these through the Datascape CRM and regulatory modules, with configuration and customisation to meet the unique needs of the regional sector," Donnelly told Reseller News.

Online services, mobile capture and Datacom's Antenno were also part of the selected package.

The request for proposal process was extremely competitive, Donnelly said.

"Datacom were selected as the preferred vendor with a solution which offers professional services to support the development of good practice process and organisational change management, underpinned by the Datascape ERP suite," he said.

RSHL recently completed a discovery phase with Datacom to validate their proposal and confirm costs, Donnelly said. Generally, IRIS NextGen would complement rather than replace existing council ERP footprints.

"We are now in the process of seeking commitment from the 11 participating councils to start the build and implementation phase," he said.

"The outcome achieved is very well aligned with our goal of a SaaS solution that meets the needs of all regional sector organisations, based on agreed 'good practice' processes."

The journey to develop Datascape began when Datacom bought Tauranga-based Origen in 2014. Origen had developed a local government software platform called Ozone, which at the time had fifteen local government ERP users.



The exact investment Datacom made in Datascape was confidential, but "in eight digits", the company told Reseller News in 2019.

There were now 55 councils in New Zealand and 15 in Australia using Datascape, Peter Nelson, director of local government and SaaS engineering at Datacom, said.

"This includes eight councils on the new cloud-based SaaS ERP that will underpin IRIS NextGen," he said. "In addition, there are multiple ERP implementations in progress, five of which go live in June and July, and we’re pleased to see a steady stream of inbound interest.”

The win at RSHL was due to a "very good fit" between the council company's criteria and Datacom's proposal, Nelson said.

"The timing was ideal as we were able to leverage Datascape as the foundation thereby incorporating all the benefits of a contemporary born in the cloud SaaS ERP," he said.

"We also provided reassurance through Datacom’s expertise in large scale project delivery, a team of 215 local government specialists and our long-term commitment to investing in the local government sector, which lines up well with our company purpose to empower the countries and communities we serve.”

As well as the redevelopment of IRIS, RSHL is also scoping a shared environmental data platform for regional councils.