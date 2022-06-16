Zoom promotes Ashley Allen as new A/NZ channel sales leader

Ashley Allen (Zoom) Credit: Zoom

Video communications platform Zoom has promoted Ashley Allen as its new Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel sales leader following Don Kerr’s departure.

Kerr joined Zoom four years ago and shifted to the role as A/NZ channel sales lead in February.

Allen joined Zoom two years ago as its A/NZ distribution manager. She comes into the role with more than 12 years experience in the unified communications sector and prior to Zoom, she worked at BlueJeans Networks and spent almost seven years at ShoreTel.

She will be reporting to Zoom Asia Pacific (APAC) head of channels Jacob Pereira.

“We are grateful for Don’s many contributions to Zoom, which have helped build the foundation of our channel business in Australia, New Zealand and APAC,” a Zoom spokesperson said. “We wish him well in his next chapter.

"As part of our planned transition, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Allen as A/NZ channel sales lead effective 1st June. Ashley has over 12 years of experience in the unified communications-as-a-service industry and expertise in scaling channel partnerships.”

Last month, Zoom launched its global investment arm called Zoom Ventures, which is focused on early-to-growth stage companies that offer solutions aligning with its core video platform and adjacent products.



