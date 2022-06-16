Veeam honours top A/NZ partners for 2021

Veeam award winners. Credit: Veeam

Veeam has revealed its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Pro Partner award winners for 2021 in an evening cruising the Sydney Harbour during the Vivid Festival.

Data#3 was recognised as the A/NZ Veeam Pro Partner of the Year while Stott Hoare received A/NZ Rising Star Pro Partner of the Year.

VCSP Partner of the Year was handed to Nexon Asia Pacific and Rising Star VCSP partner of the Year A/NZ went to Macquarie Cloud Services.

Softsource vBridge was honoured as New Zealand VCSP Partner of the Year and Truis accepted Marketing Excellence A/NZ.

A/NZ Distributor of the Year went to Dicker Data, CT4 collected A/NZ Innovation Partner of the Year and Amazon Web Services (AWS) scored A/NZ Alliance Partner of the Year.

Individual awards were also handed out, with Datacom’s Andre Atkinson receiving Technical Excellence A/NZ VAR and Softsource vBridge’s Ben Young picking up Technical Excellence A/NZ VCSP.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Bridget Batchelar scored A/NZ sales excellence, while Ingram Micro NZ’s Zamaan Ali received the Distribution Excellence Award.

“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists at this year’s A/NZ partner awards,” said Veeam A/NZ channel sales director Klasie Holtzhausen. “As a 100 per cent channel business, celebrating our partner’s achievements and success is a part of who we are and to do this at an in-person event this year is the cherry on top.”

“Partnerships are core to our strategy. Veeam has great ambitions to reach new heights and we remain committed to taking our partners on the journey with us.”

CT4 CTO Dan Pearson said since creating its software-as-a-service M365 offering powered by Veeam technology, the business has been able to take its local offering to the international market via its collaboration and availability on Azure and Ingram Micro Marketplace.

“Veeam understood we were creating something unique in the market and helped us define our GTM strategy,” he said. “The Veeam Innovation Partner of the Year award is testament to true teamwork.”

Data#3 CTO Graham Robinson said data accessibility and security have become more critical as customers ramp up their digital services investments.

“Our platinum partnership has been forged over time and it’s this relationship that ultimately enables our customers to achieve the data security required to deliver their digital future,” he added.