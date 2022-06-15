Soft Solutions scores distribution deal for OpenText's Carbonite + Webroot

Investment from Australia's Bluechip Infotech in December helped create the opportunity.

Jason Gass (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Soft Solutions is offering OpenText Security Solution’s data protection and security portfolio, Carbonite + Webroot, to New Zealand’s IT channel.

“Carbonite + Webroot have strong brand recognition amongst MSPs and their end-users," said Jason Gass, sales manager at Auckland-based Soft Solutions.

The deal would bolster the distributor's cybersecurity offering with differentiated solutions, he said.

Soft Solutions has specialised in the SMB to mid-market space to date, but investment in December by Australia’s Bluechip Infotech indicated bigger plans were afoot. Bluechip inked a deal to acquire 60 per cent of the local firm.



“We have a successful, long-standing history with many SMB and mid-market partners across New Zealand," Gass said. "They now have a wider choice on where and how to increase their security posture, from Soft Solutions’ growing cybersecurity and resiliency catalogue."

Soft Solutions already distributes a range of business continuity, managed services, cybersecurity and VoIP solutions, so the addition of the OpenText portfolio made a multi-layered security approach more viable, the distributor said.



Resellers and managed service providers could offer security, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions that spanned endpoint and cloud backup, endpoint and DNS protection, security awareness training through to data restore, migration and replication from one vendor.

Steve Stavridis, APAC sales director of OpenText Security Solutions, said Soft Solutions had a strong metropolitan presence as well as reseller support in the regions.

"This expanded footprint helps MSPs nationwide better protect their clients’ increasing threat vectors.” he said.