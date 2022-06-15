LogicMonitor bolsters A/NZ presence with new regional sales director

Responsible for develop the region’s customer base across the insurance, banking and public sector verticals.

Caerl Murray (LogicMonitor) Credit: Supplied

IT infrastructure monitoring platform LogicMonitor has appointed former Alibaba Cloud sales director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Caerl Murray to ramp up its own efforts in the region.

In the role, Murray will work under Richard Gerdis, VP and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and will be responsible for building and leading his team in A/NZ to develop the region’s customer base across the insurance, banking and public sector verticals, among others.

Prior to taking up the position with LogicMonitor, he spent over four years at Alibaba, serving the last year of his tenure as A/NZ sales director.

Murray also worked at Ricoh IT Services, Dimension Data and Express Data.

His appointment comes nearly a year after that of Marco Marinelli as A/NZ channel leader, who joined the company in August 2021.

According to the platform vendor, these appoints are part of LogicMonitor’s goal to strengthen its presence in the local region, claiming that customer demand for its observability platform is spiking.

This also follows LogicMonitor’s launch of a point of presence (PoP) in a Sydney data centre hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) back in December last year.

At the time of the launch, the company said the local presence would mean its regional customers’ data would be housed locally while also speeding up customers’ access to LogicMonitor's platform.