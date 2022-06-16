SAS Institute's NZ sales soar as it looks to expand channels

Traditionally a direct organisation, SAS is taking a serious look at what the channel can deliver.

Geoff Beynon (SAS Institute) Credit: Supplied

Analytics software vendor SAS Institute NZ has reported a revenue increase of more than 50 per cent for the year ending 31 December 2021.

SAS Institute recorded local sales of $31.9 million for the year, up from $21.1 million in 2020.

Wellington-based managing director for Australia and New Zealand Geoff Beynon said 2020 was a fairly good year but 2021 benefited further from the shift to software as a service (SaaS) the vendor began in 2018.

"Historically the success that we've had has been around on-premise deployments, but we made this shift a couple of years ago to focus more on providing more of an end-to-end solution for customers," Beynon said.

SaaS removed much of the overhead customers experience when managing the software by wrapping the software together with a hosting and managed services.

"It's a message that seems to be landing," Beynon said. "We still do most of our work in the public sector or financial services and had some significant success in public sector back in 2018. It's almost a renewal of those commitments again in 2021."

The new cloud proposition was complemented by a modernisation of some of the SAS software's capabilities.

"We have rearchitected from the ground up and our latest version of SAS which we call SAS Viya seems to be resonating with the marketplace," Beynon said.

SAS Viya was also a more open architecture than seen in the past and better able to interface with open source systems such as R and Python.

Building business outside of government and financial services was a challenge.

"We do have to go and find the new industries to play in, but before we go there there is white space within the customer set we've got," Beynon said.

"We have quite a broad capability that spans core analytics, core data management but then also fraud, risk and customer intelligence. So we can look for white space opportunities in our existing customers."

The second target would be the next tier of financial services. While SAS was well known in the big four banks it needed to explore the opportunities in the next banking tier.

A similar approach applied in the public sector, Beynon said, where SAS has good presence in the larger agencies and needed to look to the smaller ones as well.

Historically some of these may have thought SAS had a cost that wouldn't match with them but that cost profile had also changed as the software was rearchitected for the cloud.

"Next is having a look at how we use technologies like IoT and how that might help us break into energy and utilities or into telcos and places like that," Beynon said.

An A/NZ team was exploring opportunities in those "non-traditional" industries.

Another new frontier was to build SAS into processes to help automate decisions, taking it out of its traditional role as a tool for analysts into areas such as fraud detection and risk management.

"That's a huge play for us," Beynon said.

All of that and a flagged public listing has implications for channel partners. While SAS has traditionally been a direct organisation, in New Zealand a partner community had been built to help with deployment and implementation.

Local partners include Tenzing, Knoware and Nicholson Consulting while SAS is also building connections with EY, KPMG and Deloitte among others.

"Our business is about becoming a world-class software as a service business so we do need our partners to help us with the implementation of the product but equally we need our partners to help with the sales of the product," Beynon said.

"At the moment we don't have a traditionally strong reseller model but that is something I am looking at across Australia and New Zealand."

Existing partners do play a strong role in the sales process by bringing their different relationships and capabilities to bear.

"There would be a partner flavour in all of it," Beynon said.

At a corporate level the relationship with Microsoft had been stepped up so that Azure was the data centre of choice for SaaS deployments. Joint R&D teams featured in the US while stronger connections were being built with Microsoft's sales teams locally.

While distributors don't feature in SAS' model now, Beynon said they hold some potential to get to new areas of the market.

"We are looking into that area around reseller or master reseller to see how we might be able to be successful together. That's a bit of exploration that needs to be done."

SAS Institute has been privately held since 1976 but is now preparing for a public listing by 2024. The more channels SAS can have and the more expertise its could call on, the better.

"The partner community brings some tremendous capability that we don't have to complement our software stack with their IP," Beynon said. "Those things combined tell a d good story and the work we are doing to prepare for IPO is going to set us up well for the future."