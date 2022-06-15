Varonis appoints Zane Lockley as first A/NZ channel lead

Zane Lockley (Varonis) Credit: Zane Lockley

Data security and analytics vendor Varonis has appointed Zane Lockley as its first channel lead for the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region.

Lockley joins Varonis from Proofpoint where he was its senior manager for cloud and managed service provider (MSP) sales in Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Lockley spent three years at Proofpoint, joining the vendor from Webroot, where was also a channel account manager.

Lockley got his start in the local channel as a business development representative for Verizon in 2018.

In his new role, Lockley will be responsible for building and managing relationships with partners in the A/NZ region.

“I’m looking forward to strengthening Varonis’ existing partner relationships, specifically in the government, healthcare and financial services sectors and seeking out new partners to build up our network,” he said.

“I will seek out partnerships that are ideal fits for both parties, enabling us to jointly access new markets and seize opportunities across A/NZ.”

Lockley’s arrival follows that of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president Scott Leach, who joined the New York-headquartered vendor from Secureworks in August last year.

“100 per cent of our business flows via channel partners, who are key to ensuring that our customers get the most out of their Varonis data security investments,” Leach said.

“Given the importance of our channel ecosystem, we felt the time was right to dedicate a resource to ensuring our partners across Australia and New Zealand were appropriately supported.

“Zane is a highly respected figure in the cybers security channel ecosystem, and his far-reaching network of connections will be a great asset to Varonis as we continue to invest in the channel.”