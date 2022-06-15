Revenue more than doubles for Connexionz, lifting it back to profit

New public transport customers across the US and in Puerto Rico lift customer base by 20 per cent.

Public transport technology specialist Connexionz reported a sharp increase in revenue and a return to profit for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The Christchurch-based company reported revenue of $7.5 million, up 115 per cent year on year, from $3.5 million in 2021. It also recorded a pre-tax profit of $595,649 compared to a loss of $231,744.

Connexionz said it had secured new customers in Oregon, Idaho, California, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee and Puerto Rico during the year, lifting its customer base by 20 per cent.



Connexionz develops intelligent transit systems it claims deliver the world’s most reliable and accurate real-time arrival predictions.

In February, former Connexionz CEO Wayne Smith was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for child sex and related offences. A District Court judge found the company was “totally blameless”.

Smith had been CEO for two and half years when he was dismissed by the Connexionz board in July 2021 on the grounds of committing a gross breach of trust.

The Connexionz board appointed Tony Kan as executive chair that same month after serving as chair since 2018.







