Jade Software chases a return to profit in 2022

Three pillars underpin Jade Software's plan to return to the black.

Charlotte Walshe (CEO, Jade) Credit: Supplied

For Jade Software, application modernisation is the growth theme of 2022, driving product roadmaps, technologies, people and ways of working.

The pioneering New Zealand platform developer reported overnight that its various growth strategies were delivering a strong and relatively low risk pipeline of contracted work from a diverse Jade and digital services customer base, with the potential for further growth.

Anti-money-laundering platform Jade ThirdEye was delivering new features to open up new markets coupled with strong recurring revenue growth plans, while the latest iteration of the object oriented Jade platform would be released in the last quarter of 2022.

"These three core growth strategies will see us deliver a strong and sustainable profit in 2022, built on a solid recurring revenue foundation," the company's chair and CEO said in a joint report.

As reported in March, Jade customer and owner the UK-based Skipton Building Society reported the Kiwi-founded company had returned to growth and, while not quite reporting a profit, improved its bottom line performance.

New accounts filed locally show revenue increased from $30.8 million in the year to the end of December 2020 to $32.1 million in 2021. Losses declined from over half a million dollars to $153,000.

Innovation and delivery of Jade's “portfolio of products” strategy was key to unlocking further improvement, the company said.

"As such we have increased our investment in our new product development framework and team in 2022, drawing on a pipeline of customer problems across digital, Jade and Jade ThirdEye," the company said.

"This is a significant step towards our mid-term strategy of creating a sustainable portfolio of new product offerings."

Jade said it intended to bring on a new commercial director in 2022, reporting to the CEO to support the execution of its growth push.

2022 will also see Jade build on its cyber security strategy which saw it achieve ISO27001 accreditation for Jade ThirdEye in 2021.

"In 2022 we bring on board a new pan-organisation head of security role to lead the next step up in our capability, enhancing the confidence to operate we bring to our various customers and their mission critical applications."

The high performance Jade platform roadmap would see further development of cloud enabling features to ensure Jade systems continued to participate as "robust, integrated, modern tools" in customers’ complex and mission critical digital environments.

Jade counts AWS, Google, Microsoft, Ambit and Uneeq as key partners.