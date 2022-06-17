Dell NZ partners at the ‘forefront’ of Apex

Dell NZ country manager Leanne Buer and channel leader Lynn Nicol on how the NZ channel is getting to grips with its updated as-a-service offering.

Leanne Buer (Dell NZ) Credit: Dell

Dell New Zealand partners are some of the region’s fastest at going to market with the vendor’s recently updated as-a-service offering, Apex.

Speaking to Reseller News, Dell NZ country manager Leanne Buer and channel leader Lynn Nicol said Kiwi partners have been at the leading edge of Apex, which sees Dell deliver, own,and maintain infrastructure in most cases.

“New Zealand partners have shown and demonstrated themselves to be quite at the forefront of, of Apex and able to deploy it across the region,” Nicol said. “New Zealand partners have been the fastest in taking to market some of our APEX offerings in the APJ [Asia Pacific and Japan] region, so that's been really encouraging to see. We will, obviously, look to support that as much as possible.”

As part of Dell’s Apex strategy, partners will eventually have access to the Apex Console, where they can manage a customer’s lifecycle.

For Buer, the revamped Apex model is important for both customers and partners for different reasons. “Customers want technology solutions and they also want commercial solutions,” she explained.

“[With Apex], partners can deliver a commercial solution for their customers without having to take all that risk. Traditionally, as-a-service required partners to make all the investment in the architecture, the material, the products and building a platform and all of the go-to-market activities. We can help with all of that for partners who don't really want to spend all that money upfront.

“Once they've got the capability, transition, the ongoing management falls to those partners. It's not one-size-fits-all for managed services, but we can navigate and get the partners where they are in the lifecycle."

Buer was recently tapped from Cisco to lead Dell NZ where, alongside Australia-based Nicol, she oversees the country’s community of 18 Gold to Titanium partners, as well as its “vast” network of indirect partners, which are managed by its distributors Ingram Micro and Dicker Data.

Dell NZ is now looking to hire more people in NZ channel, including one partner systems engineer and a field sales manager to be hired by the end of the year.

"I've had a great welcome from a lot of customers and partners,” Buer said. “They're pleased to see that there is an investment of the country leader and someone they can talk to. I'm talking to partners about their business plans and where they see growth."

One of Buer and Nicol’s key priorities in New Zealand is around changing the local go-to-market segmentation strategy.

“Most US companies have intricate segmentation, where they'll have their sales channels focused on horizontal, some vertical, but mostly horizontal, enterprise, government [and] medium business,” explained Buer.

"But Dell realised that New Zealand doesn't have scale to differentiate like that and our partners don't either. They are Dell customers that are right across the whole market. They don't call it small business or enterprise business, they are focused on the whole market. And that [new go-to-market model] really fits with New Zealand."

Dell’s recently unified partner program also fits well with its New Zealand go-to-market. As part of the recent refresh, solution providers, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) now all sit under one incentive scheme, one tier structure and one set of tier requirements.

According to Nicol, this “fits” with New Zealand, where the majority of businesses employ five people or less.

Credit: Hannah Gough Lynn Nicol (Dell Technologies)

“There's a benefit there to partners operating in a marketplace where they're of a certain size,” Nicol said.

“Bringing the program together allows partners to sustain a single levelling program. Rather than having to split up any transaction revenue, as well as across multiple streams, when it's complex for a partner of any size to manage quite frankly, we bring them together. It allows revenues and transactions to be combined and considered as a whole. It simplifies everything, which obviously helps with the ease of doing business.”

Both Buer and Nicol are optimistic for the Kiwi channel’s future based on its recent success. "We've seen significant growth out of those metal tier partners in the last couple of years,” Buer said.

"We are heavily invested and reliant on our relationships with the distributors, who are doing a great job there for us, and we've seen significant growth in those distribution, lead partner space in the last year that grew well over 100 per cent year-on-year for us in New Zealand."

Looking at future opportunities, Buer said transformation was still at the top of the customer agenda, especially around business automation.

“[Transformation] is a bit of an overused word,” she said. “But when you actually look at transformation, a huge part of it is still automation.”

She cites one unnamed bank which said of COVID-19 that “there's nothing quite like an emergency situation to expedite your strategy”.

“We still are doing too much manually that we need to automate,” Buer said. “When customers and partners look at that opportunity for transformation, they'll come and talk to us about the data. It absolutely empowers everything. We've got a world leading data storage and data storage story and that's a huge opportunity for us and our partners moving forward.”