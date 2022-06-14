SonicWall awards top partners for FY22

Datacom and Dicker Data were among the winners.

Credit: Photo 149813218 © Thamrongpat Theerathammakorn | Dreamstime.com

Cyber security vendor SonicWall has awarded its top-performing partners for its 2022 fiscal year ending 31 January.



The awards recognising the performance for its top channel players were handed out to one partner per category per region based on annual turnover, portfolio distribution, online activities, project success rate and certification level, level of commitment and team feedback, according to the vendor.

“It is incredibly humbling to work alongside a diverse and talented ecosystem of distributors and partners, helping our customers create agile workflows that can absorb the unpredictable nature of today’s cyber security challenges,” said Debasish Mukherjee, SonicWall Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) VP for regional sales.

“We are excited to recognise these companies for their achievements and look forward to continued success in our alliance partnership.”

Across Australia and New Zealand, Enterprise Partner of the Year was awarded to Datacom Systems.

Emerging Partner of the Year went to Next Telecom, Dicker Data took the gong for Best Performing Distributor of the Year and Partner Champion of the Year was handed to Hitech Support.

At the same time, Best Performing Partner of the Year went to the vendor Dell Australia.



“At the heart of our success is a community of partners who have been there with us throughout – pursuing excellence in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape,” said Nicola Scheibe, senior director of global field marketing at SonicWall.

“We value the loyal relationships we’ve built over the years and take pride in not only meeting their objectives but exceeding them.

“We hope the award recognition will continue to fuel their success and be a steward of trust and reputation.”