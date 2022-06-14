Exclusive Networks taps Ingram Micro’s Danny Meadows to lead NZ

Will be responsible for growing Exclusive’s digital infrastructure and cyber security solutions.

Danny Meadows (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has appointed Danny Meadows as its country manager for the New Zealand and Pacific markets.

Meadows joins Exclusive Networks from fellow distributor Ingram Micro NZ where he held the title of senior manager for unified communication and collaboration.

He replaces former NZ and Pacific manager Jeff Clynes, who moved to Lenovo in the role of senior account executive in April.

During his five years at Ingram Micro, Meadows founded and grew the unified communications and collaboration (UCC) business at Ingram Micro from a start-up position to a team of over twenty people, making it the largest technology business unit for Ingram Micro NZ.

He has also held senior roles at NEC and Westcon Group NZ.

In his new role, Meadows will be tasked with helping expand and build Exclusive Networks’ range of digital infrastructure and cyber security solutions for new and existing partners.

“I am looking forward to starting with Exclusive Networks and working alongside an immensely successful team,” said Meadows.

“With over a decade of experience in distribution, I am looking forward to bringing fresh ideas to the NZ team, making a strong contribution to the cyber security and cloud space that Exclusive Networks operates in and, in doing so. drive significant value for our reseller community.”

Lisa Stockwell, who was recently appointed as general manager of Exclusive Networks Australia and New Zealand following the retirement of Jonathan Odria, said she was excited to welcome Meadows.

“With his extensive knowledge of the region’s reseller, vendor, and distribution ecosystems, we believe Danny is well primed to lead the Exclusive Networks team for continued growth, within the NZ and Pacific Islands region,” she said.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Danny to grow our team and accelerate our market presence as industry leaders.”