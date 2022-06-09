Datacom achieves Cisco CX specialisation

Sam Ereckson (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

Datacom has ticked a new Cisco specialisation off its list, achieving the vendor's Customer Experience (CX) certification.

The Christchurch-headquartered company said the new specialisation will allow it to open up "business-led value conversations" with customers, moving beyond "pure technical discussions".

As a Gold partner of 13 years, Datacom needed to have achieved the specialisation by 7 April due to new requirements in Cisco's Partner Programme.

The CX specialisation will sit alongside Datacom's other Cisco specialisations of Advanced Data Centre; Advanced Collaboration; Advanced Enterprise Networks and Advanced Security.

Sam Ereckson, Datacom’s associate director networks, said the CX Specialisation required its team to "work diligently to upskill".

“The CX Specialisation framework enables Datacom to assist customers in maximising the value of the Cisco Enterprise Software Agreements," he added.

“The team will guide our customers through the full lifecycle ensuring what is being used today is in the best state and we will help identify where they can gain additional value.

“Ultimately, we work with our customers to ensure they can achieve better business outcomes, reduce their risk, accelerate their innovation and make better use of the quality tools on offer.”