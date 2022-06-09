CyberCX makes double cloud acquisition in Tracer and Consegna

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: CyberCX

A/NZ cyber security services firm CyberCX has acquired specialist companies Tracer Cloud and Consegna Cloud.

The acquisition of Tracer Cloud and Consegna bolsters CyberCX’s cloud security capabilities, bringing together a workforce of over 150 cloud security and solutions specialists. CyberCX has more than 1000 employees across the Tasman.

Founded in 2017, Tracer Cloud is a cloud security professional services firm and a multi-cloud specialist, with a strong footprint in Australia, particularly across enterprise, federal and state government customers, with capabilities in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and hybrid cloud technologies.

AWS specialist, Consegna was founded in 2016 and has a strong presence across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in New Zealand.

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said the acquisitions reinforce CyberCX’s strategic focus in maintaining a leading edge in cloud security and cloud professional services.

“As we continue to see acceleration of digital and cloud adoption across the economy, CyberCX is committed to providing the leading specialist cloud services, including strategic advisory, design and architecture, engineering, security assurance and cloud management,” he said.

“Our mission is to drive business value for our customers across enterprise and government through enabling secure and sustainable cloud adoption and growth.

“With Tracer Cloud and Consegna joining CyberCX, we have the leading experts in cloud security services across the trans-Tasman, with exceptional scale and capability.”

Tracer Cloud managing director David Johnston said joining the CyberCX group represents a natural next step for the ambitions of his team.

“Our goal has always been to create a truly world class cloud security and cloud services organisation,” Johnston said. “The opportunity to come together with CyberCX is an exciting milestone in our journey toward that goal – leveraging our deep expertise in multi-cloud services with the scale and cyber security capability of CyberCX.”

Consegna managing director John Taylor added that bringing the capabilities of his team into the CyberCX group will be a game-changer.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Consegna has achieved in recent years, with client and industry recognition, and remain committed to delivering the highest quality cloud services and our sovereign market presence in New Zealand,” Taylor said. “In joining forces with CyberCX we are creating a cloud services and cloud security powerhouse, this is great for Consegna, our customers and the New Zealand market.”

Last year, CyberCX acquired cloud and managed services provider Xello Australia, which counts Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Okta among its vendor partners.