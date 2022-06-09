Vodafone NZ completes forced SAP cloud migration in eight months

After its sale and separation from Vodafone global's systems, Vodafone NZ opted for RISE with SAP.

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's number two telco, Vodafone NZ, has completed a migration to cloud-based SAP enterprise software in just eight months.

The rollout, which had to meet a hard deadline of July 2022, was spurred by Vodafone NZ’s separation from its global parent group in 2019 and the need to develop its own IT infrastructure to support its operations.

Vodafone is now owned by a joint venture between Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and New Zealand-based and NZX-listed Infratil.



The project, which involved rapid migration to multiple SAP cloud solutions, achieved significant business benefits, including streamlined operations.

The project team included people from across SAP, Vodafone Global, Vodafone NZ and implementation and change management partners Infosys and EY, working from nine countries, none of whom had been in the same room since July 2021 due to the pandemic.



With minimal disruption, Vodafone NZ migrated its complex IT landscape to a local environment comprising: SAP S/4HANA private cloud, SAP business technology platform, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP analytics cloud, SAP Fieldglass, SAP Concur and OpenText.

One month in, Vodafone has improved and simplified its operations, including bringing in-house many transaction services which had previously been outsourced.

Its data was also cleaner which contributed to faster month-end close while increased functionality is transforming the telco's HR capabilities.

Cy Wright, head of investment and transformation at Vodafone NZ, said strong executive alignment was key to the project's success.

“The previous set up was far more complex than we needed it to be," he said. "That’s not surprising given it was designed for a global corporation with 40 operating companies in different markets.

“The success of the project is due to the commitment of the entire business from the CEO down."

Everyone was determined to deliver the project effectively and to maximise value for the long-term future of the business, Wright said.

"We developed our target operating model and then simplified it as much as possible. The entire organisation agreed on the business objectives, so we were able to make decisions rapidly, which meant that we didn’t lose time through the migration."

The telco was continuing to roll out additional modules to give it a fully automated human capital management suite, Wright said.

“The nature of cloud means that it is much easier for people in the business to get to grips with," he said. "That’s a good thing given the pace of this programme. It has been a sprint from start to finish made possible by the willingness of everyone involved to do whatever it took to make the project a success.”

Adrian Griffin, managing director, SAP New Zealand, said Vodafone NZ’s transformation was evidence of the value RISE with SAP was delivering to customers.

“Carving out a complex IT landscape across multiple SAP and non-SAP products is no easy task and to do so in just eight months is extraordinary," Griffin said.

Moving to SAP S/4HANA cloud had enabled Vodafone NZ to be agile and responsive, he said, giving it the insights it needed for better, faster decision making and continuous opportunities to improve its operating model.

In May, SAP New Zealand reported a strong year off the back of 13 RISE cloud migrations locally, including that at Vodafone NZ.