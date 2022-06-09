Ports of Auckland: how a dream of automation turned into a $65M nightmare

Ports of Auckland's Fergusson Container Terminal. Credit: Supplied

When large machines which are supposed to be coordinated crash into containers and topple over walls, you know something is seriously wrong.

Even more so when you are already six years and millions of dollars into an automation project that was supposed to go live in 2020 but still with no successful end in sight.

As of yesterday, that effort at Ports of Auckland ended with a $65 million write-off, mainly related to software. The hi-tech, automated Kone straddle carriers the port bought will now be retrofitted for manual operation.

The tell-tale signs of trouble were not subtle. In November 2020, one of Ports of Auckland's large automated straddle carrier container cranes toppled over a retaining wall at the Fergusson Wharf terminal. In May 2021, another reportedly lost control and smacked one container into a stack of others.

"At no stage were any people at risk thanks to the geofence safety system in the automated terminal, however, we believe that in different circumstances there could be a safety risk," the port said after the second incident in a website post which now seems to have been deleted.

"While this appears to be a very small possibility, we are not prepared to continue automated operations until that risk has been fully investigated and any necessary safety controls put in place."

Software fault

Blaming the issues on a software fault, the port suspended use of the technology only to revive it again that August.

"We are now able to bring in overseas experts from the vendor to help complete the project," Ports of Auckland announced in another now deleted post. "This on-site help will provide a significant boost to the project team."

A detailed project review found it was realistic and achievable to complete the project and go-live by late March 2022, the post said.

Credit: Supplied Roger Grey (Ports of Auckland)

"However, this timing could impact existing import volume demand and the peak export season and cause further supply chain disruption. For this reason, we won’t give a go-live date until later in the project," it continued.

"If we feel that going live in March would jeopardise the 2022 export season, we will delay it."

Disruptions from COVID-19 also threatened that timeline, the port warned.

The software vendor to the project appears to be Dutch company TBA and while the software was a system called TEAMS, according to a video posted by the port in 2020.

TBA did not respond to emailed queries overnight but it appears to have successfully deployed its software in major ports over more than a decade.

According to a port technology website, TEAMS had successfully controlled the automated guided vehicle fleet at Hamburg container terminal Altenwerder and had also been well received at DP World’s Antwerp Gateway Terminal. It had also been implemented at ECT’s Euromax Terminal in Rotterdam.

Always a hybrid

Ports of Auckland is nowhere close to the scale of those terminals, operating in a much more constrained footprint, a requirement that may have contributed to the project's troubles.

But the vision for Auckland wasn't even for full automation. In a "Automation FAQ" posted last August and also now deleted, the Port said more complex operations under the port's cranes would continue to be performed by manually driven straddles.

"We will retain 24 manual straddles for servicing the vessel cranes – the seaward side operations – and in the out-of-gauge – oversized cargo – truck lanes," the post said.

Outwardly at least, the port company remained confident it could revive the project and save its sunk investment.

"We are expecting there will be challenges," the port wrote in its post. "With a project of this size and change to the business it is inevitable that we will experience challenges at go-live."

Some of these may have an impact and others might be just "background noise" the port said.

"Extensive testing is carried out for every stage of this project to minimise risk and we are confident that any teething problems will be minimal. We have contingency plans to ensure that they will see us through any teething problems that may occur."

Port project sunk

Yesterday, however, Ports of Auckland chair Jan Dawson announced the effort was finally over and its major container terminal would return to fully manual operation.

"Our review indicated that despite the best efforts of our team and our supplier, the project is experiencing continuing delays to full terminal roll out, the system is not performing to expectations, and we do not have confidence in the projected timeline or cost to completion," she said.

"With these uncertainties and the need to transform the port's performance, the board has determined the best course of action is to cease automation of the container terminal."

The port's new chief executive Roger Gray described the move as a "positive decision which will come as a relief to many" at the ports and in the wider supply chain.

"It gives us certainty about the future and allows us to focus on our core job: safely providing a great service to New Zealand importers and exporters," he said. "It will also help us get the business back to the level of profitability we have delivered in the past.

"The end of automation does not mean the loss of all the investment and work that went into it. The new infrastructure built as part of the project – for example, the new wharf and cranes – provides extra capacity which is essential for future growth.

"We will, however, have to write-off approximately $65 million in investments which will no longer be used, mainly the automation software and guidance system."

Ports of Auckland attempted automation for the right reasons, he said: to lift capacity, productivity and profitability without further port expansion or reclamation.

"I am confident we can still meet those aims; we will just take a different path. It was a bold and innovative project, but one that – despite the hard work of many – was unable to be delivered," Gray added.

The saga is not yet over, though; Port owner Auckland Council is seeking a review of decisions made by the former chief executive and board to commence the project.

Mayor Phil Goff and Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback said the decision to cancel the project was appropriate in the circumstances, but a review was needed to ensure proper processes were followed by the Port’s former leadership and to ensure similar failures could recur.

"The decision by POAL’s [Ports of Auckland Ltd] previous chief executive and former board is of deep concern to council, as the sole shareholder of the ports," Goff said.

Messages left with the Maritime Union overnight have not yet been returned.