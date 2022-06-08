11:11 Systems appoints Marc Beder as APAC lead

Was VP of solutions at iland prior to its acquisition by 11:11.

Managed infrastructure solutions provider 11:11 Systems has appointed Marc Beder as its regional director for Asia Pacific (APAC).



Based in Sydney, Beder will be responsible for spearheading the company’s growth and expansion efforts in APAC and will be responsible for all activities, including channel, sales, support and service delivery.

He will also work alongside Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and APAC marketing director Samantha Daniels.

Beder previously was the UK-based VP of solutions at cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) and backup-as-a-service (BaaS) service provider iland, which was acquired by 11:11 in late January.

Prior to his time at iland, of which he spent three years at, he also held positions at Wipro and Advanced, also in the UK, as well as Axon Computer Systems and iiNet in New Zealand.

“As demand for our services grow globally, we are thrilled to deepen our footprint in APAC with the appointment of Marc Beder to regional director,” said Keith Coker, COO of 11:11.

“Marc will work in lockstep with his very talented team in Sydney to understand the needs of our customers in Australia. Along with the team, he will translate those needs into successful cloud, connectivity and security projects that will significantly improve business operations and innovations in our customers' businesses.”