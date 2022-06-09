Cabinet Office insider appointed as new Privacy Commissioner

Michael Webster (Privacy Commissioner) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand has a new Privacy Commissioner with Michael Webster stepping up to replace John Edwards, who now leads the UK's privacy watchdog.

The Privacy Commissioner’s role is to promote and oversee the 13 information privacy principles established in 2020. These deal with the collection, security, use and disclosure of personal information, access to and correction of personal information and the assignment and use of unique identifiers.

In practice, this involves commenting on significant personal information policies and issues, providing opinions on privacy complaints made against government and business, monitoring government data matching and promoting good personal information handling practices.

Webster is the current secretary of the Cabinet.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said Webster's career to date has focused on enabling and driving good governance, the promotion of democratic rights and values, the development and application of codes of conduct and behaviour and working to ensure compliance with both statutory provisions and constitutional conventions.

Faafoi said Webster would provide the leadership required to ensure the public could be confident their privacy rights were protected.

“Our reforms in 2020 reflected the vital importance of the protections in the Privacy Act, which ensure people’s personal information is properly safeguarded in our digital age,” he said.

Webster has worked in the Cabinet Office, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for the last 13 years and has been the secretary of the Cabinet and clerk of the Executive Council since March 2014.