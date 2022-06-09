Qrious promotes internally for new chief technology officer

The power of data would be key to further modernisation of NZ’s traditional industries, new CTO says.

Christopher Laing (Qrious) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned data and analytics unit Qrious has promoted Christopher Laing to the role of chief technology officer.

CEO Stephen Ponsford said Qrious was a champion for data-driven innovation and "true" organisational transformation. Laing’s software and systems approach to innovation would help move more customers up the data analytics maturity curve.

Laing said some New Zealand businesses were not realising their full productivity potential and his goal was to accelerate their data-driven productivity journeys.

“Many companies struggle to use AI [artificial intelligence] and convert data into actionable insight – too often they see the insight as the end game," he said.

"We help them to instead adopt a systematic approach that leverages the capabilities of modern software engineering, artificial intelligence, and internet of things to fundamentally transform their business."

Previously director of AI and data science at Qrious, Laing had also held roles such as head of AI at Xero and global data science lead at insurance giant Allianz in Germany.

His professional background includes experience in law, mathematics, business strategy and development, consulting, product development and operations.

Laing said he was most excited about the power of data to further modernise New Zealand’s traditional industries such as forestry, agriculture, aquaculture and viticulture, where bespoke software would be vital for progress.

