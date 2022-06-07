Dicker Data brings Carbonite and Webroot into security portfolio

Dicker will have access to the full range across A/NZ.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Ashley Mar

Dicker Data has bolstered its security portfolio adding Carbonite + Webroot and OpenText Security Solutions to the mix for the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) market.

The new deal will see Dicker gain access to the full range of Carbonite and Webroot products, including Webroot Endpoint Protection, Webroot DNS Protection, Webroot Security Awareness Training, Carbonite Endpoint Protection, Carbonite MS365 Backup, Carbonite Server Backup, Carbonite Availability and Carbonite Migrate.

Email encryption, email protection, cloud-to-cloud backup for Salesforce, Box, Drop Box and Google Workspace will eventually be available as well through its recent acquisition of productivity, security and compliance compan, Zix.

OpenText Security Solutions turned to Dicker Data to expand their presence in A/NZ following its distribution of the Carbonite and Webroot brands in the New Zealand market as a result of the distributor's Exeed acquisition in July last year.

Dicker has more than 6,200 active resellers in Australia and 2,000 active partners in New Zealand to provide their customers with yet another strong alternative.

“The security and data management landscape is evolving faster than ever and our role is to ensure we’re providing our partners access to the best solutions that address the needs of their customers,” Dicker Data executive director and COO Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“We’re confident that the Carbonite + Webroot portfolio will resonate well with our partners and help provide the solutions required for today’s security landscape.”

Carbonite + Webroot, OpenText Security Solutions currently counts more than 2000 active managed service providers (MSP) as customers in the A/NZ region, predominantly servicing the SMB, mid-market and lower enterprise.

“The aim of the new partnership will be to help these MSPs build multi-layered cyber-resilience and cyber-postures,” OpenText Security Solutions APAC sales director Steve Stavridis said.

“We’re seeing the prioritisation of partner’s solutions continue to accelerate in the security, managed services, digital transformation and cloud migration space.

“The channel is key to our growth, attracting new customers, and improving customer experience and their security posture against unexpected threats.

“Expanding our partnership with Dicker Data with the inclusion of OpenText Security Solutions will better address partner solution priorities.”