Rhipe partners with Queensland start-up Swoosh

Adam Clark (Swoosh) Credit: Swoosh

Recently-acquired Rhipe has been appointed as Asia Pacific distributor for cloud applications marketplace provider Swoosh.

Brisbane-based Swoosh offers a platform to manage application solutions, while also providing a number of applications that act as 'the apps between the gaps’.

Founded in 2021 by Adam Clark, Swoosh allows partners to deploy and manage Microsoft 365 add-on applications for their customers. It also provides ongoing deployment, utilisation and licensing services.

The marketplace provider also boasts its own partner program which claims to offer simplified access to its suite of productivity solutions.

“Swoosh came about to satisfy a constant frustration of searching for or creating add-on apps for Microsoft 365,” said Clark, CEO of Swoosh.

“These add-ons were usually needed to cover specific functional gaps and the ongoing management of those apps. Swoosh allows partners to build valuable additional services revenue from rapidly deploying and supporting the apps from the Swoosh Marketplace.”

The partnership with Rhipe, now owned by Crayon, is intended to accelerate the uptake of the Swoosh Marketplace by allowing partners to add additional revenue from their existing Microsoft 365 sales.

“This agreement will help us deliver the latest productivity solutions to our channel partners so that businesses can maxmise their investment in Microsoft 365 and gain greater efficiencies. We are pleased to welcome Swoosh to the Rhipe vendor portfolio,” said Warren Nolan, senior vice president, channel and strategy of Rhipe.