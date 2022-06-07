Empired and Intergen to become Capgemini on 1 July

Brand changes indicate the full integration of acquired companies is progressing.

Kaylene O'Brien (Capgemini) Credit: Capgemini

Two fabled brands in Australasian ICT will disappear on 1 July, when Empired and its New Zealand unit Intergen are rebranded as Capgemini.

The Paris-based global consultancy completed its A$233 million buyout of Empired last November but the two acquired brands continue to be used with a tagline added: "Part of Capgemini".

According to New Zealand Companies Office records, Intergen became Capgemini New Zealand on 20 May. Previously Capgemini operated in the Kiwi market through its Australian registered company.

"It’s always been our intention to fully rebrand both Intergen and Empired to Capgemini on 1 July, as we look to leverage the scale and expertise Capgemini bring to this market," a spokesperson told Reseller News.

The acquisition of Empired and Intergen significantly increased Capgemini's presence across A/NZ and would further help it realise its ambition to be a leader in digital, data and cloud, the spokesperson said.

"Given the similarities across the organisations, and shared commitment to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients, we are fully integrating our teams to ensure we leverage the new scale and breath of expertise we have available."

The existing teams would also be co-located to ultimately be led by Kaylene O’Brien, managing director of Capgemini A/NZ.

"Partnerships and alliances remain as important as ever, and the deep Microsoft expertise Empired and Intergen bring to Capgemini will bolster the overall offering we can bring to clients in this space," Capgemini said.

"In addition to this, the existing Capgemini partnerships and alliances will allow Empired and Intergen clients easy access to their range of services and technologies."

Empired and Intergen together brought an additional 1100 consultants into Capgemini’s regional organisation. The acquisition also bolstered its ability to provide end-to-end services to clients across Western Australia and New Zealand, where the two companies claimed significant presences.

Capgemini Australia, which included the consultancy's New Zealand activities, pulled in revenues of A$417.7 million in the 12 months to 31 December 2020.

Formerly listed on the ASX, Empired reported A$165.5 million in revenue during the 12 months to 30 June 2020, with A$98 million of this from Australia and A$67.5 million from New Zealand.

