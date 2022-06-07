NZ's digital priorities revealed as access issues damage global ranking

Craig Young (TUANZ) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand organisations are looking to get on the front foot through digital investment as the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

Where 2020 and 2021 were all about COVID-19, remote working and supply chain challenges, 2022 will see operational challenges come back to the fore as leaders seek to realise value and build and optimise new solutions to create efficiencies.

The Tech User Association of New Zealand (TUANZ) "Aotearoa's Digital Priorities Report 2022", released today, found the vast majority of digital leaders interviewed were reasonably to highly positive they will be able to implement solutions that will meet the challenges the faced this year.

New Zealand's tech leaders indicated they had six clear priorities:

1. Change management in digital transformation

Supporting their workforce to continue to adapt to change and adopt new systems and technologies amidst lockdown fatigue to realise the ROI expected.



2. Cybersecurity

Enabling a secure hybrid workplace remains a key priority as security threats continued to increase. Digital leaders are looking at how they can bolster their defences and design a more resilient cybersecurity entity.

3. Retaining and recruiting for digital skills

A continued lack of international talent and the growing local skills shortage remained a big concern for many. With the increase in digitalisation of services and organisations’ appetite for digital transformation increasing, demand was "through the roof".

4. Enhancing the experience for customers, employees, and the community

Delivering operational efficiency is one thing but removing friction from the employee experience

and enhancing customer experience and community engagement was on digital leaders’ radar.

5. Getting the most from our data

Getting the most out of their data, efficiently and ethically, continues to be a big priority for leaders in 2022. Data collection, data analytics, data organisation, utilisation and exchange, and automating the delivery of data will all receive attention.

6. Supply chain resilience

De-risking supply chains to mitigate the ongoing effects of COVID-19 restrictions, natural disasters, and other disruptive events is key for digital leaders to ensure the physical availability of products and hardware.

One worrying finding from the report was New Zealand declined in the overall country rankings, indicating it was not keeping pace with the rest of the world on key measures of digital economic performance.

New Zealand dropped from 16th to 20th place on the report's Network Readiness Index between 2020 and 2021; seven places behind Australia. The index ranked the world’s 130 most "network ready markets".

While, much of this deterioration was due the change in several of the measures used, the report said there were still valid comparisons across the years.

"Of real concern is the ranking around households with internet access, the report said. "While Aotearoa has shown a slight increase, we have dropped in ranking from 24 to 36, meaning other nations are doing significantly better than we are in reaching that last 10 to 15 per cent of households indicating that we have achieved little in the last year in tackling the digital divide."

Business leaders conceded that New Zealand lacked the scale and capital required to invest or adopt new technologies in many sectors.

"We know there is around $46 billion dollars of economic value that could be added to New Zealand’s GDP by 2030 by unleashing digital transformation in our non-tech companies, but if we continue to stall against competing nations, it will become much harder to unlock that value," said Craig Young CEO of TUANZ.

“New Zealand must find ways to bring new skills into the industry or risk an ongoing brake on the aspirations of our companies to compete in this increasingly digital world."

While New Zealand would always need to bring skills in from offshore, companies and government also needed to be aligned in developing home grown talent, especially in underrepresented groups such as women, Māori and Pasifika, Young said.

Lindsay Zwart, chief enterprise officer of report sponsor Vodafone NZ said a focus on customer outcomes and new tech could help mitigate some of the issues identified.

“Business leaders are being affected by talent shortages and supply chain delays but can drive efficiencies by using cloud and SaaS based services which reduce reliance on in-country resources and hardware," she said.