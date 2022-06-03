Spark leads $576M NZ IaaS market

Credit: Spark

New Zealand's infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market grew by 27.7 per cent in 2021 to a total of NZ$576 million, according to analyst firm Gartner.

Spark NZ led the way with 30.6 per cent market share, followed by AWS with 28.3 per cent, Microsoft with 16.8 per cent, Datacom at 13.5 per cent and Google rounding off the top five with 4.5 per cent.

“The next phase of IaaS growth will be driven by customer experience, digital outcomes and the virtual-first world," said Gartner VP analyst Sid Nag.

"Emerging technologies that can help businesses bring experiences closer to their customers, such as the metaverse, chatbots and digital twins, will require hyperscale infrastructure to meet growing demands for compute and storage power.”

Globally, the IaaS market grew 41.4 per cent in 2021, to total US$90.9 billion, up from US$64.3 billion in 2020, according to Gartner. AWS retained the top position in the IaaS market in 2021, followed by Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and Huawei.

Last year, the top five IaaS providers accounted for over 80 per cent of the market. Amazon continued to lead the worldwide IaaS market with revenue of US$35.4 billion in 2021 and 38.9 per cent market share.

“The IaaS market continues to grow unabated as cloud-native becomes the primary architecture for modern workloads,” Nag said. “Cloud supports the scalability and composability that advanced technologies and applications require, while also enabling enterprises to address emerging needs such as sovereignty, data integration and enhanced customer experience.”

Microsoft followed in second position with 21.1 per cent share, reaching over US$19 billion in IaaS revenue in 2021. Customers' reliance on Microsoft’s enterprise software and services was said to have helped Azure capture opportunities across nearly every vertical market.

Google Cloud saw the highest growth rate of the top five IaaS vendors, growing 63.7 per cent in 2021 to reach US$6.4 billion in revenue. According to Gartner, this growth was driven by steadily increased adoption for traditional enterprise workloads as well as Google’s innovation in artificial intelligence and Kubernetes container technologies, supported by an expansion of its partner ecosystem.