emt Distribution adds BlackBerry to the cyber security mix

Graeme Pyper (BlackBerry) Credit: Christine Wong

Cyber security specialist emt Distribution has beefed up its portfolio adding BlackBerry to the mix.

Under the deal, emt will have access to the full BlackBerry Cyber suite featuring CylanceProtect, CylanceOptics and CylanceGuard.

The specialist cyber security distributor's technical engineers will be fully trained and certified by BlackBerry, enabling emt to deliver expertise and support in Australia and New Zealand. In April last year, emt was acquired by Rhipe for $11 million.

“BlackBerry’s intelligent cybersecurity solutions and services can address the multi-layer needs of large companies and easy-to-manage cybersecurity for small and medium enterprises,” emt Distribution senior sales manager Shane Mahney said.

“Partners like VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and SIs can grow their advanced cybersecurity businesses and services revenues, helping organisations save valuable time and resources."

Emt joins Arrow in BlackBerry’s distribution stable in A/NZ. Some of BlackBerry’s partners include ONGC, Vodafone in New Zealand, CyberRisk, iSEC7, Verizon and Diversus.

BlackBerry APAC channel alliances and partner director Graeme Pyper has been in the role for 15 months, and identified the complexity of the cyber security market, hence pushing the need to expand its distribution remit to fit the cyber security specialist criteria.

“One of the things that our partners were looking for is the ability to help them with services and plug that skills gap,” he said. “Looking at our existing go to market for our partners in Australia and New Zealand, it was very much a case of dealing with somebody who has that relevant experience in the market segment, and can help drive down that complexity but also give the end user customers and partners the ability to grow and increase their cybersecurity readiness.”

Since combining the BlackBerry and Cylance partner programs, Pyper said it has benefited from clarifying its message to the market, how products and services can be procured, while streamlining the partner community, “so they know exactly what they’re getting,” he said.

Pyper said it will also be continuing its incentive campaign called Protect and Earn, aimed at solution providers and MSSPs that secure new customer logos. It originally ran until 1 March, but has now been expanded until the end of the calendar year.