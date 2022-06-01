Datagrid's Southland data centre ticks the box for University of Otago

University will no longer need to invest in replacing its own aging data centre

Datagrid's planned hyperscale facility in Southland Credit: Supplied

Data centre developer Datagrid today named the University of Otago as the first anchor tenant for its proposed hyperscale data centre in Southland.

University of Otago chief operating officer Stephen Willis said that under the agreement, Datagrid would develop a future-proof, customised and easily scalable hosting solution, with the aim of helping to ensure the University was equipped to manage exploding volumes of data anticipated as rising numbers of large-scale scientific projects came on-stream.

University head of IT infrastructure Wallace Chase said using the new data centre would mean no longer needing to invest in replacing the University’s aging data centre, allowing it instead to scale up or down easily according to research, teaching, learning and operational needs.

The 43 hectare carbon neutral facility in Makarewa will boast a capacity of up to 150MW and the university hoped to start using it in 2024.

"The ability to process, transfer and store enormous digital files has become increasingly vital for researchers worldwide," said the university's deputy vice-chancellor, research and enterprise, professor Richard Blaikie.

"Some of our researchers’ most data-intensive work involves MRI scans, genomics, and results from sensors at field research sites.



“Having a world-leading data centre ‘next door’ would help researchers stay at the forefront of their fields.”

Datagrid chief executive officer Remi Galasso said the data centre would be powered by the Manapouri hydro power scheme, while Southland’s relatively cool annual average temperature of 9.8 degrees should make the data centre at least 15 per cent more power efficient, further lowering cooling costs.



The facility will comprise up to 10 modules, each spanning 6500 square metres. Each module will be a self-contained package of racks (servers, hard disk drives, and other computing equipment), air conditioning, power management, security, monitoring, and fire protection.

Modular data centres can be built quickly by creating infrastructure on-site as the modules are being produced off-site, and construction can be staged to meet demand with minimal disruption.

The initial build will involve one module costing more than $100 million and is expected to be completed by 2024.

Datagrid will be able to support all government, hyperscale and enterprise customers within the same data centre, and provide them with future-proof, scalable hosting solutions as well as colocation services,” Galasso said.

Auckland-based subsea cable company Hawaiki, which shares the same parent as Datagrid – BW Digital – announced last year the construction of the 22,000 km Hawaiki Nui cable that will connect Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill while also linking them – via Sydney – to Los Angeles, Hawaii, Singapore and Jakarta.

“Our partnership with the University of Otago also allows it to consider becoming a landing station for Hawaiki Nui, which would create a new internet gateway in Dunedin upon its scheduled completion in 2025,” Galasso said.

BW Digital is also the strategic partner of the Chilean government’s Desarrollo Pais infrastructure fund to develop the Humboldt Cable System, which will connect Valparaiso, Chile, to Sydney, Australia.

Humboldt would include several branches for the connection of Chilean island territories, Invercargill as well as to Antarctica, providing the first ultrafast broadband connection to the scientific community at Scott Base.