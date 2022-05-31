A/NZ winners shine at Genetec APAC Channel Partner Awards

George Moawad (Genetec) Credit: Genetec

Genetec has announced its top-performing partners from Australia and New Zealand at its Asia Pacific Channel Partner Awards held in Thailand.

Sydney-based ACG Integration was awarded the top honour of Partner of the Year A/NZ for the unified security, public and business intelligence solutions vendor.

JD Security won two awards: first for Digital Engagement of the Year and also for Unified System Sales in A/NZ.

Auckland-based Nextro Limited Partnership gained the title of Rookie of the Year A/NZ, while Sydney parking specialist Park Aid won the award for AutoVu Partner of the Year.

Rounding up the A/NZ contingent was ARA Security Services, which won the award for Project of the Year – Australia and New Zealand.

The Genetec Partner awards are given to those partners that showcase a Genetec unified solution as well as sales commitment, marketing initiatives and continued value to their customers, the vendor said.

“It has been a challenging year and we have seen our partners working extra hard across the Australia and New Zealand region," said George Moawad, country manager of Australia and New Zealand.

"We wanted to acknowledge their efforts by creating two new awards including the Rookie of the Year, and the Project of the Year award. By working together with our partners, it has enabled us to better understand the challenges that our customers are facing and be able to deliver better value to them.”