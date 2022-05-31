Te Pūkenga CEO: significantly more than $20M required for ICT integration

Stephen Town Credit: Auckland Council

Te Pūkenga – the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology is planning to ramp up its technology investment to integrate the newly formed organisation.

Inaugural chief executive Stephen Town told Parliament's education and workforce committee earlier this month Hamilton-based Te Pūkenga had only spent or committed $4 million of $20 million in funding already provided for IT redevelopment.

Town told the committee Te Pūkenga had been clear in its business case that the funding provided would help deliver the IT request to help the organisation build a new digital platform.



"We have 24 entities, all with separate unlinked, non-integrated systems and processes across our Te Pūkenga family," Town said. "That is going to take several years and a significantly bigger sum of money than the $20 million to plan and deliver."

Te Pūkenga is NZ's major vocational education provider created after the Government announced the country's sixteen institutes of technology and polytechnics would merge to form the new organisation.

The merger, which also included various apprentice and industry training programmes, was effective on 1 April 2020.



Town said Te Pūkenga did not think an ICT-led transformation was the right thing to do for the reform of vocational education and for Te Pūkenga.



"Our intention is that all existing financial and learner and HR systems and payroll systems will all proceed through to 2023 in their current form," Town told the committee. "So we have to make sure that we do not have any individual system failure across that suite."

Te Pūkenga had around 140 different systems in play across its 24 entities, he said.

"The enterprise financial system we run does deliver us a group result and that has to occur so that we can have the group audited as well as the individual members of the network," he said.

In mid-2020, Town wrote there was a huge change programme to grapple with alongside the broader vocational education reforms.

"NZIST’s transformation is going to be complex and at times confusing and unsettling," he wrote. "I see my role is to minimise confusion, maximise clarity, and make sure we take everyone with us on the journey. This is going to enable our ability to keep learners firmly at the heart of all that we plan and do.”

In December 2021, Te Pūkenga asked for registrations of interest from potential suppliers of a customer data platform to help it aggregate actionable insights on prospective learners and employers.

"We want to collect and share domestic and international leads across our entities, provide predictive insights to better target personalised messaging through paid media and improve how artificial intelligence provides personalised access to all the opportunities available to prospective learners across our national network of provision," the ROI explained.

A month earlier, AWS launched the AWS re/Start digital skills programme in New Zealand in collaboration with Te Pūkenga.