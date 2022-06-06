Partner Spotlight: BlueBerryIT of Nelson

Partner Spotlight is an editorial-led series that showcases market-leading partners operating across New Zealand, from Whangārei to Wellington, Auckland to Invercargill and Coromandel to Christchurch. In this edition, we focus on Nelson-based BlueBerry IT.

Allan Willoughby (BlueBerry IT) Credit: BlueBerry IT

The past few years has resulted in rapid transformation for businesses across New Zealand. At one point, studies were finding that organisations were compressing years of technology acceleration into just weeks.

According to Allan Willoughby, General Manager of BlueBerryIT – a Nelson-based specialist in IT solutions to the SMB space – many companies aren’t even aware of the technology opportunities available to them.

“In the regional SMB space, clients don’t know what they don’t know and there is a significant opportunity to first educate, and then grow both new and developing client relationships,” he said.

As observed by Willoughby, at the height of the pandemic customers were accelerating the use of digital tools to find ways to "survive and thrive" in the South Island.

"Now there is now an openness to continued evolution and the use of digital tools to enable businesses that did not exist previously,” he noted. “Existing and new clients are now ready to listen to how such tools can help develop and grow their business as opposed to either being a depreciating asset or overhead to manage."

Changing pace

For BlueBerryIT, the year ahead will represent an “exciting time" as the company actively looks to refresh its model, team and approach to the market in light of the evolving opportunity within the SMB space.

This is a technology provider razor-focused on articulating a digital enablement story and assisting customers in leveraging Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 solutions, applications and business intelligence to integrate business processes into automated and repeatable workflows.

Finding the people to support such growth will be a challenge, however. With the entire country facing a growing skills shortage – a shortage impacting SMBs more than most sectors – Willoughby said the door is opening for BlueBerryIT to become even more embedded within customer plans and projects.

“While ‘trust’ and ‘partner’ have been key buzzwords for a number of years, the future is about an embedded organisation that can work within a business to develop and grow,” Willoughby said.

“For our company, the drive is towards providing customers with Virtual CIO Services: bringing an understanding of digital capability and how to first articulate that and then develop and deliver on an ongoing basis will be the new world of the knowledge partnership.”

Despite the opportunity to engage more deeply with customers, Willoughby also expected a slowing of spending among SMBs. It’s not from a lack of interest or understanding of the need to invest in IT, though. Rather, after two years of reacting to highly disruptive market conditions, business leaders will again be looking to make strategic investments specific to technology.

Among other things, SMB leaders also need to understand the “new normal” with regards to their IT environments, and how to tune this towards a competitive edge, Willoughby said.

“Over the next 6-9 months, we expect that IT spending will slow, but only as a consequence of more deliberate planning and execution after two years of a reactive approach to enable work from home/anywhere solutions," he stated.

Renewed focus on risk

Taking on heightened IT risk was an inevitable necessity in response to the pandemic given that businesses needed to rapidly move to cloud-based services and remote working in order to keep the lights on. While it allowed many SMBs to continue operating as normal, it also opened opportunities for cyber criminals – and they were only too happy to capitalise.

With cyber security skills in such short supply, grappling with the risk while enabling further innovation, is going to be the key priority for the partner ecosystem when supporting customers in the months ahead, Willoughby said.

“Customers are very focused on secure work from anywhere and enabling mobility solutions and the continuation of collaborative work,” he noted.

For partners, the next 12 months represents an opportunity to both acquire new customers, and deepen the relationship and engagement with existing ones. And for BlueBerryIT, this represents a perfect opportunity to accelerate its own business growth from Nelson.