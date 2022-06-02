Datacom sharpens skills at home to help NZ transform

Justin Gray (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

The IT skills shortage sweeping across New Zealand is a corporate agenda item showing no signs of diminishing in importance, such is the sizeable impact on business growth and innovation.

According to NZTech research, 60 per cent of companies are struggling to undertake new IT projects while 20 per cent are unable to complete digitisation deployments already underway. In other words, the country cannot go from 5,000 international workers to zero and expect business as usual.

The government is acutely aware of the problem, and has been working to get skills into the country, despite limitations on travel and visas.

For Datacom, events of the past two years serve as a stark reminder of the importance in developing skills within country borders.

“Our number one priority is continuing our journey of developing talent,” Datacom NZ managing director Justin Gray said. “It’s the enabler of growth and, if we don’t get it right, it jeopardises our ability to meet customer demand.”

As outlined by Gray, when speaking to Reseller News, the technology giant has hired 400 people since October and “will probably end up” with 800 in the coming months.

“Immigration may free up access to skilled and experienced people with the opening of the border, but building up what we have domestically and fostering homegrown talent is a key for us,” Gray noted. “We want people who are seeking more than a job, who want to build a career at Datacom.

“That requires us to be really clear about our purpose and vision and the impact we want to have in New Zealand. It also requires us to be clear on what the opportunities for growth are for our people.

“We recently hired a head of engagement and wellbeing, who reports directly to me. That’s about putting people at the centre of the decisions we make as a business.”

Embracing the new normal

After the disruption of the last couple of years, the next 12 months should see a “new normal” emerge, Gray observed. This represents a “major opportunity” for the partner ecosystem as customers seek expert assistance in embracing such a new status quo -- triggering demand for emerging and established technologies in the process.

“We are going to see some equilibrium reached in terms of what life is going to look like after two years of living with the pandemic,” he noted. “But it is a big challenge for every organisation to work out what the right balance is for its people, its customers, and its plans for the future.”

For Gray, the challenge is “bigger than technology”.

“How do you ensure connectedness and engagement in a workforce, when they may not be spending much time physically together anymore?” he asked. “When will people need to concentrate, learn and collaborate? What will they need in those mindsets to actually help them work?

“Every business needs to work that out. But in a talent-constrained environment, retention is a key concern. The employee experience is the next big battleground.”

As a result, Gray outlined three key considerations for businesses to factor in during the months ahead, starting with productivity.

Organisations will continue on the journey of deploying platforms such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to be productive from anywhere. Gray said the steps that were taken at the start of the pandemic worked as a "stop-gap solution", but now, faced with the reality that the nature of work has fundamentally changed, businesses will need to find ways to make these solutions a permanent part of their approach to work.

Secondly, this will require a renewed focus on security, as it will involve leveraging cloud technologies and remote access to critical data and systems. Organisations will need guidance on shifting from perimeter security to a modern, zero-trust approach, Gray noted.

Finally, there’s the need to further digitise the environment, so that customers, employees, or citizens can be more productive and better access the services they need, when they need them.

“Customers understand that they need to focus on what is strategically important for them and rely on partners to run aspects of their business that are necessary and valued but are not part of their strategic intent,” Gray added.

“It could be business process outsourcing or seeking a partner to run key technology platforms, or designing and building new applications. Our customers are in the mindset where they are saying, I want you to take care of that on my behalf and I’ll get on with the strategic stuff. The dynamics of partnership are changing as a result.”

Recently, Datacom opened a new office in Nelson. First formed in 2011, the regional South Island office grew from two to 38 staff. The integrator recently attracted the talent of Mike Walls as its associate director of cloud transformation. It has also nabbed a string of customer projects lately in the form of Nelson City Council, Humm, extended a deal with the Department of Health and Rakon.