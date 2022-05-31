How Simplify Security is tackling Kiwi cyber skills shortage

Ray Dussan (Simplify Security) Credit: Simplify Security

As cyber threats continue to rain down on New Zealand -- battering public and private sectors without fear or favour -- an ironic sense of helplessness is overcoming businesses across the country.



Yes, attacks are rising but in parallel, so is end-user investment. Yet such dollar commitment at a corporate level is being rendered redundant by a complete lack of talent -- whoever has skills, wins.

While nothing new on paper -- the Kiwi market is no different to global counterparts in struggling to fill specialised security positions -- the noticeable surge in demand is placing cyber consultants and managed security service providers (MSSPs) on the frontline of industry response efforts.

A case in point is Simplify Security, an Auckland-based IT services and consulting provider specialising in security assessment, compliance and management.

According to CEO, Ray Dussan, the MSSP continues to prioritise helping customers grapple with such a shortage through a commitment to transforming security environments by leveraging industry best practices.

“Great cyber security talent comes with a big price tag that most organisations across New Zealand and abroad cannot afford,” said Dussan, when speaking to Reseller News.

“We continue to focus and innovate on being that one-stop specialist for managed security and compliance services, which is a quarter of the price compared to doing it in-house or recruiting full-time generalist security and compliance professionals.”

Additionally, Dussan said the business -- which launched to market pre-pandemic in 2019 -- is focused on helping Kiwi customers accelerate security transformation by adopting a zero trust approach to defence.

“Businesses are consuming more software-as-a-service [SaaS], infrastructure-as-a-service [IaaS], Internet of Things [IoT] and remote work is the norm,” he noted. “Therefore, we continue to help businesses to move to a zero trust security strategy and transformation.”

All-in on security

Aligned to rising threat levels, the recently revealed Budget 2022 has a strong focus on helping New Zealand transition to a digital economy, improve public services delivery and keep existing systems safe from cyber security risks.

As reported by Reseller News, this includes a $25 million total operating and $5 million capital for the Computer Emergency Response Team New Zealand (CERT NZ) to provide cyber resilience support to private sector organisations and individuals.

This is in addition to $27.4 million of capital funding to strengthen cyber security at the Ministry of Education and a commitment to leverage managed IT services to lower the administrative burden for schools through the centralised provision of cyber security and digital services, while improving the quality and consistency of digital learning environments.

As noted by Dussan, both government and the private sector is increasing pressure on businesses specific to cyber security. For example, insurance providers now expect “gold level security standards” before signing on a business, with new legislations around the world expected to impact how organisations handle breaches going forward.

Likewise, further new laws being brought into effect in Australia will exert a regional impact on New Zealand operations, Dussan noted. Such market dynamics has allowed Simplify Security to encourage customers to adopt a “conservative acceleration” approach to spending.

“We’ve enabled clients to go from having a cyber security budget of nothing to spending half a million dollars the following year,” he explained. “Once the board understands the risky position, it isn’t too difficult for them to decide to allocate a budget to be better protected.”

This is not just a cost to the business, Dussan added. Customers that can get on top of security challenges and meet regulatory and compliance requirements are able to better participate in the global market opportunity.

“New Zealand is entrepreneurial by nature; however, businesses are struggling to be able to sell abroad due to the lack of security due diligence that customers and partners expect from their supply chain,” he observed.

“Our top priority is to enable start-ups, growing businesses and enterprises to sell secure services and products globally. We enable this with our global understanding, network, and expertise in the security industry.”

As a business that was founded just prior to COVID-19, Simplify Security has only ever operated within the dynamic and fundamentally transformational impact that pandemic conditions have caused. According to Dussan, this has enabled the start-up to be nimble and responsive in guiding customers through the changes required to bolster protection levels.

“It’s now imperative to be flexible and agile with employees,” he said. “As we started our business just before the first lockdown, we’ve had these attributes built into our business at the onset.

“Some attributes we embody are key to being a successful technology provider no matter what the state of global affairs; responsiveness and putting the customer’s needs at the heart of everything we do.”

Simply Security is also in the enviable position of being able to focus entirely on customer acquisition, Dussan said. The managed security space is one that has excellent retention by nature, allowing the team to focus on growth.

“We see customers requiring partners to integrate more into their business,” he said. “It’s no longer value-adding to come and consult on an issue, leave a dirty laundry list of all the issues that need fixing, and then leave.

“Customers need us to understand their business, culture, and needs and act and communicate as if we are part of that business. As customers look to elevate their security posture, they expect the same from partners. They are looking for partners with exceptional security standards and supply chain security is a key priority.”