New Dicker Data HQ and warehouse sets up battle for market leadership

It's game-on for the number one spot in New Zealand's tech distribution market.

Justin Tye and Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Major distributor Dicker Data has opened the company’s new Kiwi headquarters, in Auckland's Parnell.

Executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski cut the ribbon saying he was proud to see how far Dicker's New Zealand operation had come since launch in 2014.

"Fast forward eight years and we’ve completed our second local acquisition, that of Exeed, providing us with a platform to become the largest technology distributor in the country," Mitnovetski said. "Our new office provides our team with an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation and further demonstrates our company’s commitment to the NZ market.”

The head office embraces a modern workplace environment that supports the work-from-anywhere culture that has swept the globe since the arrival of COVID-19.

Dicker Data said it remained committed to becoming a workplace of choice within New Zealand’s IT industry and local area. That was underpinned by attracting and retaining the best IT talent.

“After nearly two years of not being able to collaborate at the office, it’s a huge relief to be back under one roof in a completely new space," said Justin Tye, country general manager. "The new office will bring significant benefit to our teamwork and our culture."

Located at 2a Augustus Terrace, Parnell, the new office features a recycled air conditioning system, acoustic ceilings, height adjustable workstations and dedicated training rooms for staff development and dedicated areas for demonstration of the latest technologies to reseller partners.



The office also brought Dicker Data closer to its customers and suppliers and was handy to public transport which was "a big win" for staff, Tye said.

"We think the new innovative environment combined with our location will be attractive to prospective new hires at Dicker Data.”



Dicker Data’s new 9000 square meter warehouse facility is also due to open in July.

Chairman and CEO David Dicker said his company was aiming to become the number one distributor in New Zealand.

"We’re investing in new facilities, expanding our teams and further developing our local competitive edge to make that a reality," he said. "I have every confidence in our newly expanded NZ management team, led by Justin Tye, to continue delivering on our growth expectations well into the future.”

Ingram Micro NZ reported $701 million in revenue from customers in the year to the end of December 2020, its most recent report. The combined Dicker Data and Exeed New Zealand businesses were expected to generate around $500 million in revenue, making it a strong number two.

Local number three Synnex NZ reported $230.6 million in revenue for the year to the end of December 2021, up from $198.8 million in 2020.

