Agile robot armies batter Immigration New Zealand's new visa system

The tactics used by robot suppliers are continually changing, Immigration NZ said.

Immigration NZ is enhancing its online visa applications system. Credit: Supplied

There is a quiet war going on at Immigration NZ (INZ) to manage a deluge of robot visa applications threatening system performance.

Websites charging money for bots to guarantee New Zealand working holiday visa applications are the culprits, while INZ said it was ready to react.

"Several capped working holiday schemes (WHS) are very popular, with heavy volumes of applicant traffic over relatively short periods – generally application allocation is completed within a two-hour period," INZ told Parliament's education and workforce committee this month.

"In addition, these schemes are targeted by providers of robot application generators that generate huge numbers of transactions."

INZ said it had automated security filters in place that block the bulk of the robotic transactions, however, the volume of transactions that hit the agency's website and the WHS services could affect performance and remained a challenge.

"All capped schemes are closely managed and monitored, with a team ready to react should there be any issues."

Robots are software programmes designed to repetitively lodge multiple applications via the online channel for a fee, to improve an applicant’s chance of success, INZ explained. As well as threatening system performance, the practice disadvantaged genuine applicants and added significant traffic to popular visa schemes.

"Several initiatives have been undertaken to block robot traffic, improve system performance, and upgrade support for active schemes," INZ said. "These changes have significantly improved the system’s ability to handle this traffic, however the tactics of robot suppliers continually change, and INZ adapts as required."

INZ, a division of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), said it was ready to support the reopening of the borders and was making operational changes to free up processing capacity as well as enhancing its Immigration Online system.

As reported last year, the $62.4 million Immigration Online build was being delivered by a consortium of partners led by Microsoft in a project dubbed "Adept" (advanced digital employer-led processing and targeting).

DXC, Argonaut, Theta and Datacom all contributed to the overall solution as the enhancements to Immigration Online continued to integrate into the organisation's current infrastructure, MBIE's general manager, enablement, Stephen Dunstan, told Reseller News.

"The technology being used is Microsoft Dynamics (D365) which was selected after a public tendering process," he said. "The system will be cloud based and will use the Microsoft Azure cloud system."

Now, paperless visa processing technology is being phased in (video) to make visa applications easier and to improve processing times.



INZ was also continuing recruitment of visa processing staff throughout 2022, including staffing a recently opened visa processing office in Christchurch with additional capacity of 220 desks.

Lessons learned during the initial deployment of the enhanced Immigration Online system covered several themes relating to system build, planning and delivery, communications, vendor management and learning.

Specific areas that worked well and have been recommended for continued use in future projects are:

• Use of cross-functional teams to increase knowledge sharing and productivity.

• Tracking activities and tasks using an integrated technology and change plan as well as daily meetings with decision makers in the lead up to go-live to ensure issues and blockers are quickly resolved.

• Use of Control room to manage any issues during deployment and first few days after where all necessary staff are on hand to track and rectify any issues.

• Having a dedicated project communications resource well connected with the strategy, engagement and education team to create transparency, collaboration, and time-savings.

Recommendations for improvements include:

• Additional integrated development and build/test environments to allow multiple developments to occur concurrently.

• Having a dedicated commercial, legal, and procurement resource when there are a large number of commercial aspects involved to reduce time spent in reviewing and finalising documents.



