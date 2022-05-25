Zespri defers first Horizon transformation go-live by three months

SAP S/4HANA was selected to take Zespri's core systems into the cloud in 2020.

Bruce Cameron (Zespri) Credit: Supplied

Kiwifruit giant Zespri is delaying the first go-live of its $160 million "Horizon" transformation programme by three months, to 1 November.

Zespri told co-operative members yesterday it was continuing to make progress toward completing the first tranche of its four-year, SAP-based Horizon programme, which will upgrade systems and processes across finance and core supply chain.

"This is part of our largest-ever digital transformation, modernising legacy systems set up long ago for a much smaller industry," chair Bruce Cameron said.

"At the board meeting today, we approved a short deferral of the go-live date for our tranche 1 solutions, moving from 1 August to 1 November. While it’s always disappointing to see dates move out, the deferral creates the time needed to execute this final, crucial phase well."

Zespri is deploying SAP's S/4HANA private cloud edition, a key part of its RISE with SAP programme that offers "business transformation as a service".

It will also roll out several SAP digital supply chain applications including SAP global trade services, integrated business planning, and logistics business network. SAP's analytics cloud and solutions from SAP partners OpenText, Tricentis and Celonis also feature in the co-op's roadmap.

The second phase of the programme would look at grower enablement, quality management and integrated business planning. The project is being led by Deloitte which is executing with Zag and Sysdoc. Zag has been owned by Accenture since October 2020.

"We will continue to keep you updated on progress on the first tranche and on subsequent phases that will modernise our wider systems and processes, including in the area of grower enablement," Cameron said.

Zespri's SAP ERP systems had been in Microsoft's Azure public cloud since 2014, after it claimed the world's largest production SAP platform migration with partner Datacom. Under Horizon, however, the new systems will be run on SAP's private cloud.

Zespri will continue to use Azure for its enterprise infrastructure.

The co-op also told shareholders it had broken through $4 billion in sales for the first time during the 2022 financial year.