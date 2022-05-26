Menu
Internal Affairs scopes review of pan-government TaaS service

Clock ticks down to the expiry of 22 supplier contracts in 2026.

Credit: Photo 1804908 © Chrishowey - Dreamstime.com

The all-of-government telecommunications-as-a-service (TaaS) panel is poised for a review as the clock ticks on current contracts with suppliers.

The digital public service branch of Te Tari Taiwhenua – The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is seeking information it can use to budget and plan the review in the new financial year.

The TaaS common capability was established through an open procurement in 2015 with additional services and suppliers added to the panel in 2017. The contracts are due to expire in 2026. 

Through the panel, 22 suppliers deliver most telecommunications and managed security needs, including WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi, voice, unified communications, managed security services and contact centre services, to around 300 government organisations.

The proposed review will inform the strategic direction of what is next for telecommunications, connectivity and managed security for New Zealand government agencies in the future, a request for information (RFI) noted.

"Through engagement with agencies, suppliers, thought leaders and experts the review will investigate and understand what is required for longer term future New Zealand government agency telecommunication and security needs," the RFI said.

A series of workshops with a range of agencies currently using TaaS services suggested a broad group of stakeholders will need to be consulted for the review. These will include both agencies consuming TaaS and those not consuming TaaS as well as suppliers on and off the panel.

Industry thought leaders and support partners will also be included to understand international trends.

"The focus of the review should include consideration of how the market for telecommunications is expected to evolve; what market and industry trends are likely to impact TaaS and how we access innovation and can respond to new opportunities in an agile way," the RFI stated.

DIA is seeking information on how the proposed review could be completed, including a proposed process, plan and approach, estimated timeframe, estimated cost, options on fee models for all or parts of the review and options on the size and scope of the review.

The suppliers on the TaaS panel are:

  • CityLink
  • Cogito Group
  • CSG Business Solutions
  • CyberCX
  • Datacom Systems
  • Fujitsu
  • Fusion Networks
  • InPhySec Security
  • IPFX
  • Liquid IT
  • Liverton Security
  • Mobile Mentor
  • NTT
  • Black Box
  • RedShield Security
  • Resultex
  • SMX Limited
  • Spark
  • Two Degrees
  • Vivid Solutions
  • Vocus
  • Vodafone New Zealand

Tags unified communicationsTelecommunicationsLANWANDepartment of Internal AffairsTaaSgovernmentsecurity

